Pats youngsters make impact felt in Green Bay

Bailey Zappe

Zappe finished 10-of-15 for 99 yards and a touchdown. He also took three sacks and had a fumble on one of them, but avoided any game-killing mistakes. When he did fall short the defense was there to pick him up, producing a pick-six off of the one turnover that the rookie quarterback had.

"He was well prepared. I thought, generally, he handled himself well," said Bill Belichick on Monday morning after assessing the loss. "Certainly, things he can improve on that we'll work on. But, I thought he did a solid job."

"Of course, it was exciting at first," said Zappe following the game. "It was a dream come true to play in an NFL game. It's obviously not the outcome we wanted at all. First, I give credit to my teammates. They kept me calm, they kept me…getting the nerves out of me. They kept me in my space; cool, calm and collected. And everyone played well tonight. O-line played well. We ran the ball well. It really just comes down to me. I need to make more plays and the outcome's different."

Zappe was able to lean on a Patriots rushing attack that produced 167 rushing yards, but also had his share of needed throws like the 25-yard touchdown toss to DeVante Parker and a 21-yard pass to Nelson Agoholor that set New England up inside the 10-yard line with a Damien Harris rushing touchdown following two plays later. Offensive coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge were able to shepherd a solid performance from the inexperienced Zappe that gave the Patriots a chance to win despite difficult circumstances.

Few expected much from Zappe when the Patriots chose him in the fourth round of this year's draft, but after injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer, he's suddenly in the spotlight and could be called upon to make his first start this weekend against the Lions. There were throws to build off of, but as Zappe acknowledged he'll need to make more plays, as the offense stagnated in their final three possessions, failing to produce another first down with three punts.