Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Sep 26 | 08:55 AM - 06:00 PM

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from the Patriots Loss to the Ravens in Week 3

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 3

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Every DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game Week 3

Photos: Patriots vs. Ravens Week 3

Nick Folks' 50-yard FG before halftime trims Pats' deficit to one

Mac Jones runs it in himself for 3-yard TD

Jonathan Jones intercepts Lamar Jackson pass

Wise takes down Jackson for second time on 8-yard sack

Nick Folk sets NFL record with his 57th straight made field goal under 50 yards

Mac Jones drops dime to DeVante Parker for 41-yards

Patriots' pressure up front results in 3-yard sack vs. Lamar Jackson

Jones finds Parker on crosser for 31-yard catch and run

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

Inactive Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Inactive vs. Ravens on Sunday

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 3 vs. Ravens

Analysis/reaction: AFC East champs rejoice for now

The Patriots are playoff-bound following their 35-7 disposal of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dec 27, 2009 at 09:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH – It was almost impossible to see this coming.

In their last four games, the Patriots had looked really bad on both sides of the ball in a blowout loss to New Orleans and second-half collapse in Miami. They followed up those performances by narrowly defeating two sub-par teams in as many weeks (Carolina and Buffalo).

This week, they hosted a Jacksonville team that, despite its 7-7 record, was fighting for a playoff spot itself. But New England was playing for something as well.

Patriots players have taken to calling any game in which a championship is on the line a "hat and t-shirt game" because if you win, you get a hat and t-shirt that says you won your division, conference, or the Super Bowl.

New England came into this game with a chance to win their seventh AFC East division title this decade. From the beginning, it was clear that the Patriots wanted that much more than the Jaguars wanted a wildcard spot.

When RB Laurence Maroneyfumbled at the Jags goal line on the opening drive of the game, New England's defense responded with a fourth-and-one stop at Jacksonville's own 35-yard line. That led to a four-play drive that resulted in the first of WR Randy Moss'three touchdown catches from QB Tom Brady.

The Patriots defense picked off Jaguars QB David Garrardtwice and sacked him a couple of times as well, while limiting Jacksonville's vaunted ground game to under 100 yards total for the afternoon. Offensively, New England ran the ball extremely effectively (just shy of 200 yards, a 5.5 per-carry average, and a touchdown from Sammy Morris), while Brady was a near-flawless 23-of-26, four TDs, and no interceptions.

Realizing the significance of the ramifications of a win in this game, the Patriots played perhaps their most complete game this season.

An elated head coach Bill Belichickindicated that his team was due for such a game, given the work they'd put in this past week.

"We had a real good week of practice, with the holidays and everything, but they focused all the way through … Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, just carried right through today. They stepped up and made play after play. I'm real proud of them."

The prevailing sentiment in the Patriots' post-game locker room seemed to be one of cautious satisfaction.

"Hey, AFC East champs. Good job, you know. It's a great accomplishment," said safety Brandon Meriweather, who registered one of New England's INTs. "But you've got to take it in stride. We've still got a game next week. We've really done nothing yet. We still have Houston and the playoffs to go, so, we're trying to take it one game at a time."

"It's good to be back in the playoffs," echoed center Dan Koppen. "We've got some more work to do, but that's one of our goals coming into the season. Accomplishing it is a really good feeling … Hopefully we can build on this and keep going. From start to finish, everybody was in it."

"We've got to string more of those together," observed DL Ty Warren, who returned after missing the Bills game with an ankle injury. "That's what we'll need in the future ... It was a complete win today."

Also returning to the lineup was RB Fred Taylor, who's been out since early October with his own ankle problem. He finished the day with 35 yards on 11 carries.

"That feels even better," Taylor said of winning the AFC East crown. "It's been about nine years since I've had a hat and t-shirt, so, I'm definitely going to frame mine up, throw it in the attic, you know … memories, man. That's what it's all about."

Similar thoughts were expressed by TE Chris Baker, who caught Brady's second TD pass and who last was a division champ as a rookie with the New York Jets in 2002.

"It feels real good, it feels real good," he said afterward. "For me, it's been a long time, so, I'm happy to be a part of it. Hopefully, we can keep moving forward from here."

Facing their final road trip of the regular season next weekend in Houston, the Patriots must decide how to approach the Texans, who are still in the playoff hunt following their victory of the Miami Dolphins.

"I don't think it took the pressure off. You don't play the game any different. You play to win. You want to go into the playoffs winning," insisted LB Adalius Thomas.

"We'll enjoy it here for a little while, then figure out what's next," Belichick added. "It's good to walk off that field as AFC East champs this year. Right now, it means our season goes on. We'll figure out exactly what that means later. But it's good to be in the post-season."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Fox Press Conference Transcript: I have tremendous respect for the Patriots

The Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox addresses the media during a conference call at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.

news

PFW's blogservations from Patriots preseason opener

PFW brings you a few random reactions from New England's preseason loss in Washington.

news

More bad than good in Washington

The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in Washington.

news

Bill Belichick Postgame Transcript: 'Overall, we have a lot of work to do'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following a preseason game versus the Washington Redskins on Thursday, August 7, 2014.

news

Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hoomanawanui

One day before he was set to hit free agency, the Patriots have reportedly re-signed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.

news

News Blitz 2/24: Source says Patriots, Aqib Talib continue negotiations at NFL Combine

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up-to-date on the latest Patriots news from local and national media.

news

Patriots vs. Broncos Broadcast Information

Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Championship game.

news

Patriots and Broncos to play for AFC Title

The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Conference Championship game on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm ET at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

news

2014 Patriots Cheerleaders Audition Dates Announced

Patriots Cheerleaders Preliminary Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2014 in the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2014 at Gillette Stadium. Click here for details.

news

Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: In the Crosshairs

The Patriots are set to take on the Colts in Foxborough, but which visitor will be the most important for New England to contain. Give us your pick by voting in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Mankins, Dennard return to practice; new WR added

News from Gillette Stadium as the Patriots prepare for their next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: Mac Jones Attacking More Downfield in Second Season With Patriots

Matthew Judon surprises Patriots super fan and the couple who saved his life

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/26

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Ravens presented by CarMax

Report: Mac Jones could miss games with ankle injury

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 9/26: "We have to do a better job taking care of the ball"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Vince Wilfork honored during Patriots halftime ceremony

At halftime, the Patriots honored Vince Wilfork as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Press Pass: Players react to home opener loss to Ravens

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Deatrich Wise, Davon Godchaux and more addresses the media on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Every DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game Week 3

Watch every New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game vs. the Baltimore Ravens during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s best plays from 3-sack game Week 3

Watch New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr.'s best plays from 3-sack game vs. the Baltimore Ravens during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising