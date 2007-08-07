Bears deal CB Wesley to Patriots

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (Aug. 7, 2007) -- The Chicago Bears traded Dante Wesley to the New England Patriots for an undisclosed pick in next year's draft.
Wesley signed a two-year contract with the Bears in March 2006 after spending four seasons with Carolina. He finished with 13 special teams tackles and two defensive tackles in 13 games for Chicago, while missing three games with a knee injury.
Wesley has 57 tackles on defense and 45 on special teams in his career.
The Bears also claimed fullback Quadtrine Hill off waivers from the Patriots. He was released this week after New England signed him to the practice squad in January.