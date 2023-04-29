Best Remaining Patriots Fits Heading Into Day Three of the NFL Draft

To begin the night, New England drafted a consensus hybrid defensive end in Keion White from Georgia Tech. White is a long-limbed power rusher who projects as a five-technique defensive end. He has the upper-body power to control the line of scrimmage and power through the pocket.

Based on his skill set and size (6-5, 285 pounds), White is a 3-4 defensive end in a three-point stance rather than a true standup edge rusher. He is already an effective run defender, while his bull rushes with an effective long arm stab can collapse the pocket. If he can build a repertoire of pass-rush moves or use his athleticism as a three-technique interior rusher in the B-Gap, he can become a more impactful pass rusher.

White is more disruption than production as an angry disruptor in the trenches and someone who has flashed as a two-gapping defender at the point of attack. We'll see if he can find another playmaking gear with more seasoning.

As for the Patriots next selection, Sacramento State linebacker Marte Mapu was a bit of a surprise in the third round. Mapu was a Senior Bowl riser with impressive practice film as a downhill run defender in the box. He's an explosive run-through tackler with a knack for playmaking and can play in coverage with a safety background, but he'll need to translate those flashy plays from the FCS to the NFL level.

Mapu is also recovering from a torn pectoral that he suffered in February. As a result, the Pats hybrid linebacker didn't work out at his Pro Day and wasn't invited to the combine, so he has no athletic testing numbers.

Ultimately, the Patriots continued to add to their defense with two more picks on that side of the ball after taking Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez on Thursday night. Although White and Mapu have potential, it's fair to be underwhelmed about the lack of offensive additions.

However, there are still offensive players that we could get behind, with the Patriots holding nine draft selections on day three, including four fourth-round draft choices.