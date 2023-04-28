Best Remaining Patriots Fits Heading Into Day Two of the NFL Draft

There was some buzz heading into the draft that Bergeron could sneak into the first round, and he checks those three boxes we always hear from Patriots staffers: tough, dependable, and smart. Bergeron logged time at both tackle spots as a tone-setting blocker with an aggressive mindset to run blocking. His latch strength and ability to direct defenders where he wants them to go is dominant at times while routinely caving in the line of scrimmage on double-team blocks. Bergeron plays under control with a solid base in pass protection, but some heavy-footed reps and limited range give you pause at tackle. Bergeron's limited foot speed in pass protection could lead to a transition inside to guard, but he has the length (33 ¾" arms) and power that New England typically likes at right tackle (pro comparison: Marcus Cannon).