Bill Belichick on Richard Seymour

"Richard was a rare physical and athletic talent who possesses excellent intelligence. He was more than most any offensive player could handle and this enabled us to benefit as a defense in many ways. Richard came into the league as a mature, humble, high character person and quickly became one of the cornerstone players in the early stages of this program. We would not have won three championships in four years without him. I am thrilled he has been recognized as one of the franchise's all-time greats."