Bill Belichick praises former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after retirement news

"Very dependable, very dependable. He was tough. He blocked. We've been very fortunate to have some good players at that position," Belichick said, making note of receivers like Troy Brown, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, and Jakobi Meyers.

"Guys that have played in that spot have been different, but they've all been productive and they've all brought some of the same common characteristics to the inside receiver position. It's been a very productive spot for us through the years, through a lot of different types of plays, quarterbacks, play calls, defenses. We've been very, very fortunate with the players that we've had here, but Danny certainly ranks high in that group."