Danny Amendola lands modeling deal

Danny Amendola always dresses to impress. He makes it a point, whether he's hitting the red carpet or strutting down the runway, to look his best, and with his sense of style, his best is unquestionably fashion forward.

Now, this interest in fashion has blossomed into an entirely new opportunity: modeling.

Danny recently signed on as the newest Ford Model, a legendary modeling agency based in New York City. His signing makes Danny the first NFL players Ford Models has signed. We've seen Danny strike a pose in magazines, at red carpet events and at New York Fashion week, but signing on with Ford Models will only provide him with more chances to show the world what Patriots Nation has known for years: Danny can hold his own in the world of fashion.

Before the ESPYs, Danny worked with stylist David Thomas to prepare his look, and GQ talked with him about the deal, his flair for fashion and his outfit choice for the evening. Danny stepped out in a brown suit, a white shirt and a black skinny tie for a classic look reminiscent of "La La Land," David said.

With the crisp, red-carpet ready outfit locked down and a new modeling deal, Danny joked that he still isn't the best dressed guy in the Patriots locker room. Tom is leading the charge, and "everyone else just kind of competes for second place," he said.

Though he may see himself in second place, Sam Doerfler, Men's Director at Ford Models, sees the potential for Danny in the world of modeling.

"We are thrilled to represent Danny Amendola, not only one of the top athletes in his field, but also a man of great character," Sam said in a press release. "Danny's work ethic, drive, and track record of success help make him the perfect fit to partner with some of the best brands and creative teams in the fashion industry, and we look forward to bringing him those opportunities."