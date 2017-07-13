Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Dec 27 | 08:55 AM - 04:00 PM

Game Observations: Post-Christmas, Bills come due 

5 Keys from Patriots 33-21 loss to Bills

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/26

What Went Wrong: Buffalo takes AFC East lead

Game Notes: Harris goes over 100 yards for the fifth time in 2021

Damien Harris powers in second TD of game

Damien Harris activates speed burst on 16-yard TD run

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

Patriots This Week: Colts Lookback and Bills Preview

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 16

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Deatrich Wise Jr. One-on-One

Patriots Week 16 rooting guide

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Belichick, Jones earn nods from NFL execs

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

Danny Amendola lands modeling deal

Jul 13, 2017 at 05:09 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

ap_17193841989530.jpg
Jordan Strauss/jordan strauss/invision/ap
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Danny Amendola always dresses to impress. He makes it a point, whether he's hitting the red carpet or strutting down the runway, to look his best, and with his sense of style, his best is unquestionably fashion forward.

Now, this interest in fashion has blossomed into an entirely new opportunity: modeling. 

Danny recently signed on as the newest Ford Model, a legendary modeling agency based in New York City. His signing makes Danny the first NFL players Ford Models has signed. We've seen Danny strike a pose in magazines, at red carpet events and at New York Fashion week, but signing on with Ford Models will only provide him with more chances to show the world what Patriots Nation has known for years: Danny can hold his own in the world of fashion.

Before the ESPYs, Danny worked with stylist David Thomas to prepare his look, and GQ talked with him about the deal, his flair for fashion and his outfit choice for the evening. Danny stepped out in a brown suit, a white shirt and a black skinny tie for a classic look reminiscent of "La La Land," David said.

With the crisp, red-carpet ready outfit locked down and a new modeling deal, Danny joked that he still isn't the best dressed guy in the Patriots locker room. Tom is leading the charge, and "everyone else just kind of competes for second place," he said. 

Though he may see himself in second place, Sam Doerfler, Men's Director at Ford Models, sees the potential for Danny in the world of modeling.  

"We are thrilled to represent Danny Amendola, not only one of the top athletes in his field, but also a man of great character," Sam said in a press release. "Danny's work ethic, drive, and track record of success help make him the perfect fit to partner with some of the best brands and creative teams in the fashion industry, and we look forward to bringing him those opportunities."

Now, Patriots Nation can cheer Danny on as he runs routes on the field and struts his stuff on the runway, and we can't wait. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

The gift of Pats: Check out the Patriots presents fans received on Christmas 

'Twas a very Patriots Christmas for fans around the world. 
news

Mac Jones gifts Patriots offensive line cryptocurrency 

The tradition of quarterbacks spoiling their offensive line got a very 2021 twist.
news

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

From shopping sprees to coat drives, here is how the Patriots gave back to the community this holiday season. 
news

Matthew Judon honored with 2021 Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award

The annual award is selected by the Patriots beat writers and given to the Patriots player who 
news

Berj Najarian launches organization dedicated to preserving cultural identity through My Cause My Cleats

Berj Najarian launched a non-profit dedicated to cultural identity. 
news

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Bill Belichick and Joe Cardona took the bye weekend to enjoy a rivalry game. 
news

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Gillette Stadium will be undergoing construction starting in 2022.
news

Peyton Manning shares funny anecdote about Mac Jones not checking his phone during the week on MNF

Peyton Manning tells a story of how Mac Jones took days to respond to a text on the ManningCast Monday night. 
news

MNF Preview: Matthew Judon takes dances lessons with his daughter

news

Matthew Judon's My Cause My Cleats dedicated to the women in his life

Matthew Judon is representing the American Cancer Society and International Justice Mission. 
news

Christian Barmore using My Cause My Cleats to shine light on his mother's battle with MS

Christian Barmore is representing the National MS Society. 
news

Chris Mattes honors lacrosse's Native American origins, 4 The Future Foundation for My Cause My Cleats

Lacrosse was Chris Mattes's first love, and through My Cause My Cleats, the Patriots staffer is shining a light on the sport's roots in Native American culture. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

The gift of Pats: Check out the Patriots presents fans received on Christmas 

Breaking down Patriots critical-down struggles vs. Bills

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Pats fall out of first as Bills take top spot

Mac Jones gifts Patriots offensive line cryptocurrency 

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/27

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick on this upcoming week: "Prepare well, practice well, put it out there on Sunday"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Bill Belichick 12/26: "We just didn't perform well enough to have a chance to win"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 21-33 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a tough division loss

Patriots players Jakobi Meyers, Devin McCourty, Mac Jones and others address the media following the week 16 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 26th, 2021.

Damien Harris' most dominant plays from 3-TD game

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris' most dominant plays from 3-TD game during Week 16 of the 2021 season.

What Went Wrong: Buffalo takes AFC East lead

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Mac Jones 12/26: "It was obvious the Bills were the better team"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 21-33 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising