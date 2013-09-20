Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 13 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 15 - 11:57 PM

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Home Opener Sweepstakes

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Report: Patriots trading Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Cappelletti leaves a lasting legacy

Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback

Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Bailey Zappe too good to pass up

Sam Roberts eyes NFL jump to his favorite team

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?

Patriots Sign Eight Rookie Free Agents

Chasen His Dream: Hines hopes to make NFL home in New England

James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program

Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

Bill Belichick Press Conference Transcript

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, September 20, 2013.

Sep 20, 2013 at 02:10 AM
New England Patriots

BB: I feel like the more I've watched Tampa this week, the more impressed I've been with them. They do a lot of things well: well coached, play really good on defense and they did a good job against New Orleans running the ball, made some big plays in the passing game. A couple plays have hurt them but overall they're doing a lot of things well. Good kickoff, punt [and] punt return team. They do a lot of little things well – field goal rush, things like that. [There is] a lot for us to get ready for. We have one more day here to polish it up but this will be a big challenge for us this week. It's a good football team.

Q: When you lose a player who is on every unit of your special teams, do you have just one guy who can replace him?

BB: It depends. Sometimes you do, sometimes you don't. When you have to back up that many people on the Big 4, that's 44 guys, sometimes you have one guy that is similar to a player that you have at a position like that. Sometimes you don't. Sometimes, depending on what that person's other role is, you might want to use him as part of that replacement and not all of it. There's no set formula there. But every game you have to be ready for that anyway. You could be at any point in any game and have to make a change. You have to prepare for it every week.

Q: How much does your approach change in covering running backs out of the backfield from game to game?

BB: It could change a lot depending on who the players are and how the offense uses it. Some offenses involve their running backs a lot in the passing game. Some of them use them more in protection and to run the ball and play-action, things like that. Some guys, they're go-to guys in the passing game on third down or getting them the ball in space. Protection is another thing that varies from back to back. Some backs can do a lot of different protections. Some backs it looks like teams just use one or two protections with them so that they don't have a lot of different assignments. I think each week when the linebackers see who the backs are, or the secondary if they're involved in it, you definitely take more time to go through the scouting report with the backs, how they're used in the passing game, what kind of skills they have, some examples of them using those skills, whether they're deep receivers, whether they run a lot of option-type routes, whether they're guys that can get open, whether they're more catch-and-run type players, check-down receivers, things like that. Usually the player's skills will be complemented within the offense. If the back is a good route runner, they'll probably run him on some man-to-man type routes. If the back is more a catch-and-run guy, they'll run receivers deep and let him be the check-down type guy if it's zone coverage and things like that instead of asking him to win in a lot of one-on-one situations if that's not really one of his strengths. It's definitely a key coaching point, particularly for the linebackers and it could be in sub situations, if you have a DB that's playing down close to the line of scrimmage but covering those guys, what they do, how they do it and what their skills are. There's a wide, wide range from real good to almost non-existent, guys that some teams hardly ever throw the ball to those players. So knowing who is in the game and what they're capable of doing and how we want to do defend them is a key point every week, very important.

Q: You talked about them using three-receiver sets but they also have Doug Martin. Is one of the key coaching angles this week when to go to nickel and how much to go nickel to balance that out?

BB: I think that's a discussion every week. That's an every week, game plan discussion. Do you want to match? Do you want to not match? Or, what situations do you want to match in? Or, are there some three-receiver sets you want to match; others you don't? Maybe who the tight end is, who the back is, maybe who the receivers are, sometimes it's not always the same three guys. Maybe a certain receiver changes how you want to matchup. Maybe it's by down-and-distance. That's another key coaching decision that's, I'd say, a weekly decision every week. It's this week. But, it's every week. It's how and when to match up with multiple receiver groups and multiple tight end groups as well, but probably to a lesser degree just because you see them less frequently but it's a similar discussion.

Q: How encouraged have you been with Rob Gronkowski? Earlier you said he looked good in meetings.

BB: Well, I was asked about his availability this week. Yeah, Rob's been out there. I think he's getting better every day. He's working hard, there's no question about that.

Q: What do you remember about the 21-16 loss in 2000 to the Buccaneers at home, your first game as Patriots coach?

BB: Yeah, it wasn't a great start. We had our chances there at the end. We had some shots inside the 10-yard line, 15-yard line, whatever it was down there. We just couldn't get it in. So, yeah, not a great start.

Q: Did you know Greg Schiano well before your son went to Rutgers?

BB: I'd say that's where I had the chance to spend the most time with him. The lacrosse players, where they dressed and met and everything was in the same building as the football building. So I ran into Coach down there several times just going down to Stephen's games or practices or the football team was coming in or going out or whatever it was. They were all kind of right there together. I actually bumped into several players, same thing, those guys going in.

Q: It probably won't be the first time you'll coach against a good friend. Is there any part of that you don't like?

BB: Look, it's an NFL game so we have a job to do, they have a job to do, we all respect that. This week it's a competitive situation. We're going out there to try to play our best football and win. That's what we're here for. It doesn't make any difference who is on the other side of the field, we always try to do that.

Q: What is the difference between third down defense and first and second down defense?

BB: Well, on first and second down, I think the offense has a lot of options. They have one or two more downs, so you can pretty much run any play you want. I don't think there's really anything that you can't do on first down. If you want to take a shot and throw one down the field and you hit it, great. If you don't, you still have two more downs to pick it up. Third down, until you get into four-down territory, which then third down could be like second down but third down is really a possession down and then you have to get the yardage that you need offensively and defensively you're trying to defend the yardage that they need to get. It's really a one-play series, not a three-play series. What do you feel like is your best thing defensively to defend against: the offense gaining the yardage that they need and you're just playing one down. Whereas on first and second down, I think you're playing more than one down, you know, you have to be cognizant of what else can happen in the series. It's not just the one, 'What are they going to do on this play?' They have two more plays so they can pretty much do anything they want.

Q: Do you ever feel the need to talk to the rookies, about if they're not playing as much after being the best players on the team for the last three or four years?

BB: I talk to the rookies on a regular basis. The elements of that conversation I think started long before now, going all the way to the spring, going back to training camp. Guys that come from college that were stars on their team, that were getting all the reps, that maybe weren't playing in the kicking game, that had so-called 'special privileges,' with their status on that team, they're in a whole different place, very, very early coming on to this team. If that's what it was somewhere else, it's a lot different here. I don't know what it was like somewhere else, but my sense is that for some of them, it's a big transition for them. But that transition started a long, long time ago. But, we talk to them on a regular basis about that. Pro football is a lot different than college football. Not just the game, but the whole process of it. Everything we do is a lot different. We talk to them on a regular basis, I'd say at least weekly, if not more. In a lot of cases, it's really daily; it's really a daily conversation with either all of them or groups of them.

Q: Why so often?

BB: It's because they haven't gone through it. Everybody looking back, which I've heard many times as a coach, 'Well, I wish I had known this,' or 'I wish I had realized that,' or 'I didn't really know that.' They still don't know, but at least we try to do a better job than I did back when I was with the Giants. You've heard that so many times from those young guys that you tell them, 'Look, this is the way it's going to be. This is what you need to be ready for. This is what's going to happen. This is how this is going to work. This is how you need this. This is how you need to do that.' It doesn't mean it's going to be perfect but at least they've been warned ahead of time, they have an idea of what to expect. A lot of times, you come back and say, 'OK, this is what we talked about. Did it happen about the way you thought it would? The way we talked about it?' 'Yeah.' 'Well, what was different?' 'I didn't expect this or I didn't expect that.' Then we talk about that and move on to the next thing. It's a long season for these guys. There are a lot of hills to climb, not just one. So it's a rollercoaster. Each week is a new challenge and really each day is a new challenge. I think the better you can prepare them for it, the better chance they have to meet it. But there's still no substitute for experience. Coaches, players, we try to provide that and we do that, that's every year, every group, on and off the field. There are a lot of things in pro football that are a lot different than college, not just the game, not just the preparation but once they walk out of the building there's no dormitories, no classes, not a lot of other stuff. There are a lot of other things. There's regular life to deal with: playing bills and being accountable in other areas of your life that are much less so in college, a lot of that stuff is taken care of for you or you don't have to deal with it at all.

Q: You have so many rookies this year relative to other years.

BB: It doesn't make any difference. It's the same whether you're talking to five guys, 10 guys or 15 guys. It's the same conversation. Maybe there are more or less of them but it's the same. The five guys haven't been through it any more than the 15 guys have been through it. A lot of little things. Really, most of our guys aren't from this area of the country. A lot of them come from the South, some from the Midwest, some from the West. It's a different lifestyle, it's a different climate. There are a lot of things that are different up here. Just generally getting around, just doing normal things, particularly as we go deeper into the season. It's all part of the transition.

Q: Is there a way to describe for someone who hasn't experienced it, just the difference in speed, complexity and intensity from what you see from the other side between preseason and regular season?

BB: That's part of it, that's another long conversation that is a continuing one. Yeah, how competitive it is, how different it is. How teams now, the players are so much, other teams have much better scouting report on our players as we do on theirs. The first couple preseason games, you don't even really talk about it much but by the time you get to the regular season and you've seen guys play in preseason or a couple regular season games, you can start to identify their strengths and weaknesses, they can start to identify ours. The game planning is different, the way that your matchups are. Players try to play to your weakness and avoid your strength and that's something you don't always see I the first two, three preseason games because nobody really cares that much about it. That's a big thing now, the situational football, getting to know the other teams, their personnel, their tendencies, their coordinators, how they do things, how much it changes from week to week, not just out there running around, it's very specific. Yeah, it's a huge transition from the preseason to the regular season and I'd say it's a huge transition within the regular season. I'd say the games are a lot different now than they're going to be three, four, five weeks from now when there's a lot more evidence in the books. Then teams start dealing with injures and replacements and adjustments and everybody is adding to their scheme. Each week you add a couple new plays, a couple new looks, you add a wrinkle, those kind of things. What looks like a tendency is really just bait for something that they're going to try to setup and show you something they've been doing and do something else off it. All those are learning experiences and it's at a much higher level than what you see in college football, particularly in the passing game, that's the big difference and the kicking game. The kicking game and the passing game, [there are] huge, huge differences from what guys see in college.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Fox Press Conference Transcript: I have tremendous respect for the Patriots

The Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox addresses the media during a conference call at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.

news

PFW's blogservations from Patriots preseason opener

PFW brings you a few random reactions from New England's preseason loss in Washington.

news

More bad than good in Washington

The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in Washington.

news

Bill Belichick Postgame Transcript: 'Overall, we have a lot of work to do'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following a preseason game versus the Washington Redskins on Thursday, August 7, 2014.

news

Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hoomanawanui

One day before he was set to hit free agency, the Patriots have reportedly re-signed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.

news

News Blitz 2/24: Source says Patriots, Aqib Talib continue negotiations at NFL Combine

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up-to-date on the latest Patriots news from local and national media.

news

Patriots vs. Broncos Broadcast Information

Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Championship game.

news

Patriots and Broncos to play for AFC Title

The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Conference Championship game on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm ET at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

news

2014 Patriots Cheerleaders Audition Dates Announced

Patriots Cheerleaders Preliminary Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2014 in the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2014 at Gillette Stadium. Click here for details.

news

Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: In the Crosshairs

The Patriots are set to take on the Colts in Foxborough, but which visitor will be the most important for New England to contain. Give us your pick by voting in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Mankins, Dennard return to practice; new WR added

News from Gillette Stadium as the Patriots prepare for their next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots players join Jake Thibeault at Bruins' Game 6

Patriots Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas

Patriots sign three 2022 draft picks; Release OL Liam Shanahan

Patriots PR staff selected as PFWA 2022 Pete Rozelle Award winner

Patriots' Robert Kraft, Kendrick Bourne celebrate new turf field at Brooke Charter School

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Ernie Adams reveals the Patriots' 2022 NFL schedule. The former Director of Football Research and pink stripes icon sits back and announces New England's opponents, dates & times for the upcoming season. Full schedule release show airs on NFL Network, 5/12 at 8:00 PM.

Gino Cappelletti Tribute

A look back at the legendary career of Patriots Hall of Famer, Gino Cappelletti.

Jalen Mills on this upcoming season 5/12: "Definitely feeling more comfortable"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, May 12th, 2022.

New England Patriots Foundation helps renovate local DCF home

The New England Patriots Foundation teamed up with Bob's Discount Furniture and Wonderfund to help renovate a young adult residence in Fall River. Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft along with Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, Malcolm Butler, Ty Montgomery, Jalen Mills, Jahlani Tavai, Justin Herron & Mike Onwenu all assisted in upgrading the Old Colony YMCA Pre-Independent Living Facility.

Nelson Agholor 5/10: "My goal is to make it a memorable season"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media during his video conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.2

Patriots Draft Throwback: James White

As we celebrate the 8-year anniversary of New England drafting James White, we look back at some of his top plays in a Patriots uniform, including his game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI. The former Wisconsin Badger running back was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and has gone on to be a Patriots team captain and 3-time Super Bowl champion.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

An 18-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork as the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until May 16 to vote for the finalist most deserving of hall of fame enshrinement.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising