Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo discuss Week 1

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots kick off 2020 vs. Dolphins

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/7: 'It's been a match made in heaven'

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Bill Belichick to wear patch honoring first Black NFL coach Fritz Pollard

Sep 13, 2020 at 09:26 AM
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

When the Patriots take the field on Sunday afternoon, Coach Bill Belichick will be paying tribute to an important figure in NFL history -- Fritz Pollard. While Frederick Douglass "Fritz" Pollard was a small but fierce running back, his legacy and impact on the game goes far beyond his stats.

Pollard became the first Black head coach in the American Professional Football Association, now the NFL, in 1921 for the Akron Pros.

Pollard served as a player-coach for the 1921 season, just his second year in the league, and in that time, he was just one of two Black players. In spite of the racism he faced, Pollard became a two-time All American.

"It was evident in my first year at Akron back in1919, that they didn't want Blacks in there getting that money. And here I was, playing and coaching and pulling down the highest salary in pro football," Pollard said, according his Pro Football Hall of Fame bio.

Before his professional career began, Pollard became the first Black player at Brown University, leading the team to a Rose Bowl appearance in 1916, and in the pursuit of playing football, Pollard faced discrimination and death threats, according to a WBUR story about Pollard's legacy.

When Pollard left the game of football to pursue business ventures, there were no longer Black players in the league. After noticing this resegregation of the league, Pollard launched his own team, the Brown Bombers, to prove that Black players like himself had what it took to compete. Though the team folded in 1938 due to the Great Depression, the league eventually reintegrated in 1946.

Pollard passed away in 1986, but he was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his contributions, leadership and lasting impact on the game. In 2003, the Fritz Pollard Alliance was formed to champion diversity in the NFL through education and resources to succeed.

And during the Patriots game against the Dolphins, fans can see a nod to this important trailblazer on Belichick's visor.

