Bill O'Brien, Assistant Coaches Speak About Patriots Offense's Recent Progress

"I think he did a really good job. He's only a third-year player. You aren't talking about a guy that's been around for 12 years. Every game is a learning situation for him. Certainly, he has a lot of experience relative to his rookie year and last year, but he's still a young player."

"He got us into the right plays on that last drive and did a really nice job, and the guys around him did a really nice job," O'Brien continued. "I think that was good for our team to do that. This week's a different game, and we have to be ready for this game."

Following a second consecutive blowout loss to the Saints three weeks ago, head coach Bill Belichick said the team would "start all over" heading into a Week 6 trip to Las Vegas. Although the Raiders game didn't result in a win, the Pats OC saw breadcrumbs hinting at better days to come for the Patriots offense in the loss to the Raiders.

"When Coach talked about starting over, it's really about going back to the fundamentals of how we do things. The fundamentals of how we game plan, the fundamentals of how we practice, how we meet, how we practice, how we walkthrough, getting back to that.

"The Raiders game, we started that. Obviously, we didn't win the Raiders game. But I thought there was some slight improvement in the Raider game and then some slight improvement last week. I mean, it's just one game. We got a long way to go here," O'Brien explained.

After taking some positive baby steps in the second half in Vegas, the Pats took a few more steps forward, thanks largely to a much better showing by the offensive line versus Buffalo. Jones was pressured on a season-low 21.7% of his drop-backs, while the offensive line generated 4.3 expected rushing yards on 24 attempts against Buffalo's defense.

The moves that sparked the O-Line turnaround were moving OL Michael Onwenu to right tackle, second-year left guard Cole Strange returning to the lineup, and rookie Sidy Sow remaining in the starting five in Onwenu's usual spot at right guard. The combination, both in the stats and based on the eye test, produced the cleanest game the offensive line has had all season.

Speaking to O'Brien and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, the question on everyone's mind is, will the Patriots stick with last week's O-Line combination, which seems like a no-brainer. Both coaches gave a non-definitive answer on Tuesday: "We'll see."

"We'll have to see how it goes. We'll see where we are. It's Tuesday. We practice tomorrow, so we'll see where everybody is relative to health and all those different things as we move forward," O'Brien responded. "You can't do anything without the line up front."

The Patriots first-year offensive line coach echoed a similar sentiment, adding, "We'll see how that goes. It's all dependent on what availability is for everyone across the board, so with Cole (Strange) coming back and some other things happening in our group, it afforded us an opportunity to put him out there. If it gives us an advantage, which it definitely did in the last game, we'll continue to do that," Klemm said.

Based on answers from the four most influential people in the decision, which includes head coach Bill Belichick and the player himself, it seems like this will boil down to Onwenu's preferences about where he plays on the line moving forward. Although it might be best for the team for him to play tackle, Onwenu may feel more comfortable playing guard, so what's best for the 2023 Patriots might not be what's best for his NFL future.

With the 2020 draft pick entering a contract year, conventional wisdom would suggest that he could improve his value on the open market by putting out good film at tackle to, at the very least, show the Patriots and other teams his versatility. But, to put the best tape together heading into free agency, it might favor Onwenu to play his natural position at guard.

Onwenu has always been a team-first player, dating back to his rookie season when he first moved outside to tackle despite the team and player fully expecting him to develop at guard due to his body type. Ultimately, we'd bet that Onwenu will do whatever is asked of him to help the team win, but it sounds like it'll be an ongoing conversation every week.