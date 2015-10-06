Billerica Memorial High School's Duane Sigsbury named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Official website of the New England Patriots

Oct 06, 2015 at 09:54 AM
New England Patriots

Pictured from left to right: Drew Laundry, Justin Beck, Andre Tippett, Duane Sigsbury, Tom Trask, Jeff Trainor

Foxborough, Mass. – Billerica Memorial High School's Duane Sigsbury has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week following his team's impressive 42-15 victory over Methuen High School. The divisional win advances the Indians record to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Merrimack Valley Conference. To recognize this feat, the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will donate $1,000 to Milton High School's football program in Sigsbury's name in recognition of his Coach of the Week selection.

Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, the team's executive director of community affairs, visited Coach Sigsburgy and his team on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Billerica Memorial High School. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the team's weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com. This is the 20th year in which the Patriots join the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. Tippett oversees the program as part of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation's commitment to youth football initiatives.

"Congratulations to Billerica Memorial High School, Coach Duane Sigsbury and his team" Tippett said. "The Indians performed well in all three phases of the game to seal their 42-15 win over Methuen High School. The explosive combination of running back Derek Laundry and quarterback Justin Beck will certainly be a challenge for defenses this season. The Patriots are proud to reward Coach Sigsbury and his team with a donation to the football program and we wish them the best of luck as they continue divisional play in the Merrimack Valley Conference."

At the conclusion of the season, one high school coach will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution toward the school's football program.

This is the fifth year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. This year is also the fifth year the Patriots will accept nominations for High School Coach of the Week. Anyone who knows a high school football coach in New England who has a great week or reaches a personal career milestone is encouraged to submit a nomination to nominatecoach@patriots.com.

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation is the non-profit through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants, in-kind donations and player appearances. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

