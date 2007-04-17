Official website of the New England Patriots

Bills retain DT Anderson, DE Hargrove

The Buffalo Bills have retained restricted free agent defensive linemen Tim Anderson and Anthony Hargrove. Both players accepted Buffalo's tender offers for the upcoming season.

Apr 17, 2007 at 04:00 AM

Anderson, the Bills' third-round pick in the 2004 draft, has been a part-time starter at defensive tackle over the past two seasons. He finished with 38 tackles in 15 games last year, but was surpassed on the team's depth chart by the emergence of rookie Kyle Williams.

Hargrove, acquired in a trade with St. Louis in October, is a three-year NFL veteran who finished with 25 tackles and a sack in 10 games with Buffalo. The defensive end's best game came when he had six tackles in Buffalo's season-finale against Baltimore.

