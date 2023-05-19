Bolden brings HBCU pedigree to Patriots

When the Patriots made their final selection of the 2023 NFL draft, they spent it on Jackson State University's Isaiah Bolden, making Bolden the only player this year to be drafted this year from an HBCU. Bolden's former head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders weighed in on social media, saying he was proud of his former player but ashamed that more NFL teams aren't following the Patriots' lead and drafting more players from the growing talent pool at schools like Jackson State.

Last year, Bolden's former Jackson State teammate James Houston was drafted by the Lions and logged an impressive eight sacks as a rookie, showing it's possible for players like him to make the jump and have an impact at the next level. While two draft picks in two years is a growing trend tt's one that should be picking up more momentum.

The current Patriots' connections to Jackson State actually run deeper than many might realize, with both Matthew Slater's father Jackie and Deatrich Wise's father Deatrich Sr. both having attended the college and played football there in the 70s and 80s respectively.

Those connections should help pave the way for Bolden as he enters a deep Patriots secondary room that has added five players over the last two drafts. Jackson State's new head coach T.C. Taylor has a unique perspective on what lies ahead for him, having gone against Bolden in practice when he was on the offensive side of the ball but also having spent time with the Patriots in 2002 as an undrafted rookie who later spent time on the team's practice squad.

"Zay was a tremendous athlete coming in as a transfer from Florida State for us a couple of years ago," Taylor told Patriots.com. "Me being the receiver coach and OC at the time when he came in the door, he has great length and measurables, a six-foot-three kid that can really run a 4.3 40 and he plays that way on the field. But a tremendous young man, he loves the game of football, he came out and worked his butt off, had a could of injuries that set him back, but he pushed through and found a way to impact football games as a cornerback."

After a limited first two seasons at Florida State, Bolden transferred in September of 2020 and spent three years at Jackson State, emerging as a kickoff returner in his second season before seizing a starting cornerback role in his final year. He logged 44 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and seven passes defensed in 11 starts in 2022.

"Coach Prime wanted to throw him back to kickoff return, he had some opportunities to touch the football and he lit it up back there as well as a returner," said Taylor. Bolden led the FCS in kickoff return yards in 2021 (36.9 yard average).

Aside from seeing Bolden's kickoff return potential, his former head coach also provided some critical coaching on the finer points of cornerback play.

"You're talking about probably one of the greatest players to ever play the game, to be able to come to work and play for a coach like that on a day-to-day basis, these kids took it and ran with it," recalled Coach Taylor of Sanders' impact on the secondary. "Zay was the guy that always asked Coach for questions. Coach Prime, him being a DB, he was really hands-on with those corners... He took it to heart when those guys weren't doing it the right way. So he pushed them when they needed to be pushed and got the most out of all those guys over there."