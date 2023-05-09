Mapu's football passion drives small school ascension

The Patriots are no strangers to taking a chance on a hard-hitting small-school defensive prospect and 2023 third-rounder Marte Mapu is the latest, an ideal fit as a new-age hybrid defender who combines length, speed and smarts to further blur the lines between a defensive back and linebacker.

Mapu got started with football at an early age, playing Pop Warner football around his hometown, Hawthorne, California, playing almost every position on the field, including quarterback. Mapu shared with Patriots.com that a one-time meeting with Junior Seau, whom he considers an uncle, helped him further focus on football, including the vital importance of film study. That development led Mapu to become a three-year letterman at Hawthorne High School, playing quarterback and wide receiver on offense, and a multi-tool defensive back on the other side of the ball.

After receiving limited FBS attention, Mapu signed with Sacramento State where he'd take advantage of the extra year of COVID eligibility, spending six seasons there that included a redshirt freshman season and a season cancellation in 2020.

"Marte was a great player for us, great person, high character, high football, IQ, loved being around the facility, he was always around, he's always trying to learn and get better," newly named Sacramento State head coach Andy Thompson, who was Mapu's defensive coordinator dating back to 2019. "He was part of a very successful run here, winning the championship the last three years, and he was a huge part of that and it just got better as his career went. So I saw a lot of change in his body physically, mentally, and we asked him to do a lot. We asked him to play safety, nickel linebacker, special teams, and he just took on every challenge and was very productive."

That versatility has been a hallmark of the Patriots defense in recent seasons, where a diverse array of defensive backs like Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers have the ability to move all over the field while bringing an increased level of athleticism. But even among that group, Mapu has some unique traits that could help him carve out a role that will help him standout and fill a larger array of roles and responsibilities.

"It's a smaller school so not a lot of exposure at Sac [Sacramento] State," said Bill Belichick following Mapu's selection. "But spent time with him at the all-star games, spent time with him in personal visits. So yeah, there's a lot. The exposures are the exposure. Sort of like, different, but kind of like with [Kyle] Dugger, Lenior-Rhyne, Senior Bowl visit, sometimes that's where those guys - that's how you have to do it."

No matter where he ends up, Mapu checks a lot of boxes both on and off the field for New England.