Several Patriots Ties Led Fifth-Round Pick Atonio Mafi to New England

Roughly four years ago, then-national scout Matt Groh was on a scouting trip at the University of Michigan when he came across a hulking interior offensive line prospect that caught his eye.

At that point, the Patriots typically favored more athletic guards than the player he was scouting, like quality starters Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason. However, Groh couldn't ignore what he saw, as this wide-bodied right guard with eye-popping play strength and foot speed for his size stood out amongst his peers even at a decorated program like Michigan.

Despite not exactly fitting the suit, the Patriots scouting department felt strongly that Mike Onwenu would be a good NFL player. As it turns out, he has been one of New England's most consistent players at both right guard and right tackle in his first three seasons.

"There weren't a lot of guards his size on our roster when we decided to select him. It was really difficult for me going into Michigan and evaluating Mike [Onwenu] and projecting him into our offense given what we had typically played. Mike has come in here and been a good player for us," Groh told reporters at his pre-draft press conference. "It was certainly a process, and that's where Coach Belichick and the coaches come in and their vision of how we could use a player."

As we fast-forward nearly four years later, how does Onwenu's story relate to the 2023 draft class? The Patriots stuck to the Onwenu prototype with fifth-round selection Atonio Mafi.

"He reminds me a lot of Michael Onwenu, who I recruited and coached at Michigan," UCLA offensive line coach Tim Drevno told Patriots.com. "Big heavy-handed guy, can move people off the football, got really good lower body girth, really good lean mass, and is built really well."

After graduating from Tom Brady's alma mater, Serra High School in northern California, Mafi committed to UCLA as a three-star recruit to play nose tackle on the defensive line. According to his coaches, he was nearly 400 pounds then and wasn't yet on an NFL trajectory.

Drevno, who was Michigan's offensive line coach for Onwenu's first two seasons in Ann Arbor, recalled seeing the massive Mafi playing nose tackle in old film cut-ups of the Bruins' defense.

"I remember seeing him on film when we were looking for a play. I saw him playing the D-Line against Fresno State, and he was probably, you should've seen him, like 370-380 pounds," Drevno said. "I think he's down to 332 pounds. I think he lost 38-40 pounds. He really changed his diet and bought in. Got serious about it."