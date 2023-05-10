Sidy Sow blazes his own trail from Quebec to the NFL

"We'll try and fit him in the best spot possible," said Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh following the conclusion of the draft. "Sidy does have some background at left tackle. He's been a guard here the last couple years. He's not a little guy. He's got plenty of athleticism. He's got plenty of power. So we'll see how it goes and try and find the best spot for him."

"He's got that ability. I mean, if we could have two Sity's, we'd be playing them at left guard and left tackle," said Creighton. "He just honestly could do both. He's got the athleticism, he's got the feet for us to be able to be a left tackle... He is just so powerful building on the interior blocks and has the athleticism to pull. And so we thought that he'd be even better for us, if we could just get that push in the middle."

No matter where Sow ends up, his traits are compelling, even as the team selected two other players on Day 3 who primarily played on the interior of the offensive line.

"He's very coachable," said Creighton. "I don't know if they're looking at him as a swing guy and all that but I mean, he's gonna play either side for sure. And then you know, I think that he could get out to right tackle if they needed as well. He's not super long. Some of those guys are just like freaks, he doesn't have that kind of length. I've never seen him getting measured lower than six-foot-five so he's got length but he's got more of a powerful guard body, but again, his feet are good, he's got a really good base, and is really coachable."

Helping the transition will be Sow's proximity to his hometown and familiarity with the Patriots, bringing his football journey full circle.

"The Patriots have such an amazing fan base and in Quebec, they are one of the biggest teams in terms of fan support. I watched the team their whole tenure," said Sow. "They have had amazing Super Bowl runs through this century, so to finally be part of it and contribute as much as I can in the success of the team. It means so much as a little kid watching Tom Brady play football and just being amazed by the love of football. So, to get them to call me on draft day and tell me they want me is the most amazing feeling.