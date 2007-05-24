Official website of the New England Patriots

Booker, two other rookies sign with Dolphins

May 24, 2007 at 02:00 AM

MIAMI (May 24, 2007) -- Running back Lorenzo Booker was one of three draft picks to sign four-year contracts with the Miami Dolphins.

Booker, a former Florida State star, was the Dolphins' third-round choice. They also signed punter Brandon Fields and linebacker Abraham Wright, both seventh-round picks.

The Dolphins have signed four of their 10 draft choices.

With 2002 NFL rushing champion Ricky Williams unlikely to rejoin Miami, Booker is expected to back up starting running back Ronnie Brown this year.

