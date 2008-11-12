Brady back working out in Patriots' training room

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady is back in Foxborough working out in the New England Patriots training room.
New England's star quarterback has undergone two surgeries on his left knee that was injured in the opener against Kansas City, ending his season. He has battled an infection that set in after the operation, which was done in the Los Angeles area.
Brady has been in Foxborough for at least a week and his teammates are happy to see him. Running back Kevin Faulk said Tuesday that Brady is "doing good." Defensive end Jarvis Green said it was good to see Brady hanging around and smiling.
