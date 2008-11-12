Official website of the New England Patriots

Brady back working out in Patriots' training room

Nov 12, 2008 at 01:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady is back in Foxborough working out in the New England Patriots training room.

New England's star quarterback has undergone two surgeries on his left knee that was injured in the opener against Kansas City, ending his season. He has battled an infection that set in after the operation, which was done in the Los Angeles area.

Brady has been in Foxborough for at least a week and his teammates are happy to see him. Running back Kevin Faulk said Tuesday that Brady is "doing good." Defensive end Jarvis Green said it was good to see Brady hanging around and smiling.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

