Brandon Copeland makes 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 sports list

In a tweet, Copeland thanked those who helped get him to this point.

"Every interaction, conversation and experience has culminated in this! Look what WE did! If we have had any of the above (big, small or unknowingly) I mean it when I say, thank you for molding me into this version of myself," Copeland wrote. "Now... let's get back to work!!"

Despite being put on injured reserve earlier this season, Copeland has continued to use his time to offer financial literacy advice to local organizations and on national news programs, as well as helping families through his Beyond the Basics Foundation. He hit the ground running as soon as he arrived in New England, and he is just getting started.

Copeland is in good company among his fellow sports honorees. DeAndre Hopkins of the Cardinals, Chiney Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks and Malika Andrews of ESPN are just a few of this year's list.