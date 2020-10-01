Brandon Copeland to host virtual financial literacy assembly for students, teachers and parents

When Brandon Copeland isn't chasing his dreams as an NFL player, he is pursuing a career in academia as a financial literacy professor at University of Pennsylvania. The goal is to help his students develop confidence when it comes to the often intimidating world of personal finance, and on Oct. 6, middle and high school students will have a chance to jumpstart their own interest and knowledge with Copeland.

In partnership with FitMoney, Copeland is hosting a free virtual assembly, open to students from 7th to 12th grade, parents and teachers, to cultivate healthy financial habits.

From budgeting to renting an apartment, these are practical subjects that impact all people, yet they are not often discussed in the classroom.

"These are the things that actually matter. There are certain decisions in our lives that are constant ... You don't have to guess whether or not your student is going to use this," Copeland said. "You might have to guess whether they're going to use something that they learned in chemistry class or something that they learned in social studies, but this information specifically, you know for a fact that they will use it. Their credit is going to be important to them one day. Budgeting is going to be important to them one day."

While Copeland would typically host these events in person, like so many things, it is being conducted virtually. The advantage is that Copeland can reach more students, parents and teachers, but he is also aware that virtual meeting minutes "feel like dog years."

Realistically, a single event won't be able to cover every angle of every subject, but Copeland hopes an open conversation will spark curiosity in the students he addresses.