Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

"I'd love for people to look at me as a person, not what I can do for someone," King said. "And in the community, I love to be someone that can relate to them. You know what I mean? Someone that can understand, because for me, sometimes you didn't know where your next meal was coming from. Sometimes the power wasn't on, you know? Different things happen. So I'm the type of person where I don't want people to look at me for what I've done. I just want people to look at me for my character."