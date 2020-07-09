Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice

Four years and an MVP later, Newton would again turn in one of his best performances of his season in a 33-30 Week 4 win over the Pats. It would be Newton's second-most throwing yards (304) and second-best quarterback rating of the regular season, and while he'd record just 44 yards on eight carries, they came in big spots and kept drives going.

Newton would commit his first interception against the Pats in this one, an ill-advised back foot throw into double coverage that was easily tracked and picked by Malcolm Butler. Newton had Devin Funchess wide open underneath after Butler bailed on his coverage. It wasn't the only time he forced a ball into coverage, but it was the only time he paid for it in two contests against New England.

The Panthers first touchdown of the game would come on a 28-yard screen pass to Fozzy Whittaker that fooled the entire Patriots defense. Whittaker was untouched in a testament more to the playcall and Patriots mistakes than Newton's execution. Still, it's a play the Patriots will run plenty of with their diverse backfield.

Newton was excellent on a final touchdown-scoring drive just before the half, with a notable 43-yard completion coming off another busted Patriots coverage. Running a bunch set from an empty formation, Newton found Kelvin Benjamin as he broke loose, showing good anticipation.

The Patriots would blow another coverage two plays later and the Panthers would take the lead, as Devin Funchess was again cut loose out of a bunch formation and ended up wide open in the end zone. This was a prime exhibit of the stumbling start the 2017 Patriots defense had, but Newton and the Panthers deserve credit for exposing them.

Later, with the Panthers facing a third-and-two, they again kept the ball in Newton's hands with a designed run up the middle. The Patriots couldn't wrap him up and he squirted out for eight yards and a first down. Newton truly makes third-and-short a near-impossible situation for defenses.

A few plays later the Panthers would use a designed run again for Cam, this time on third-and-seven and he'd pick up 13 yards.

In these two games against the Patriots, Newton had seven third-down rushes and picked up a first down on six of them. Passing, he was 7-for-11 with seven first downs and two touchdowns.

Newton's next touchdown was the first that wasn't a blatant blown coverage by the Patriots, rather a dart up the seam to Funchess off a subtle play action from 16 yards out. Newton's ability to target the seams of the defense, especially to tight ends and big receivers, consistently shows up. This could bode well for second-year player N'Keal Harry and the two rookie tight ends, Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene.

For the Panthers final touchdown, Newton would use a read option, keeping the ball himself and carrying it up the middle for a seven-yard score that extended the Panthers lead to 30-16. But the Patriots would answer with two consecutive scores, giving the ball back to Carolina with 3:04 left and the game tied at 30.

Newton avoided disaster when a Stephon Gilmore illegal use of hands penalty offset a third-down sack and kept the Panthers drive going. Newton would pick up seven yards on another designed run up the middle, then convert a third-and-three on a whip route to Funchess, a route that he'll see Julian Edelman running plenty of.