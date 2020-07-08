Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Newton started 124 of the 125 regular-season games he played for the Panthers and completed 2,371 of his 3,980 passes for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions. His 4,806 rushing yards are third in NFL history among quarterbacks, behind the 6,109 by Mike Vick and the 4,928 by Randall Cunningham and his 58 rushing touchdowns are the most ever by an NFL quarterback. He established the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season with 14 in 2011, breaking Patriots Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Grogan's previous NFL record of 12 which he set in 1976. Newton is the only player in NFL history to have at least six seasons with 3,000 or more passing yards and 500 or more rushing yards at any point in his career. Newton and Peyton Manning are the only two players in NFL history to have at least 3,000 passing yards in each of their first eight seasons.