Breaking down Patriots most popular mock draft picks

Xavier McKinney - Safety - Alabama

McKinney is one of the best safeties in this class and for a Patriots team that has already been trying to get younger at the position, he'd be the perfect back-end piece to be groomed under Devin McCourty. After the trade of Duron Harmon to the Lions, the Patriots could have an even bigger need for a safety with range.

McKinney's fit is clear. He played under Nick Saban at Alabama and can play any role necessary of a safety -- on the back end, in the slot, in the box -- he can do it all. Like all rookies there would be a learning curve and the presence of McCourty and Patrick Chung would keep him from being thrust into the fire.

The reported free agency addition of Adrian Phillips does lessen the need at the safety spot, but he's more in the mold of Chung and is already 28. McKinney would give an even bigger jolt of youth, while also bringing the requisite smarts and toughness that the Patriots gravitate towards.