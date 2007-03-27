Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Oct 27 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the New York Jets

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 7 vs. New York Jets

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Jets win and beyond 

NFL Notes: Jones looks like the better option

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Jets

Notebook: Disruptive Barmore sees growing role

Patriots seeing progress in key problem areas

Kendrick Bourne, teammates react to his first TD throw 'since high school'

5 Keys from Patriots' big win over the Jets

Game Observations: Patriots finally put it all together

Full Jets vs. Patriots highlights: NFL Week 7

What Went Right: Patriots bounce back with big win

Bill Belichick 10/24: "Proud of the way the team bounced back"

Mac Jones 10/24: "We're going to keep making progress"

Game Notes: Patriots score 50 against the Jets for the third time in team history

Press Pass: Patriots win 54-13

J.J. Taylor plows in for the 1-yard TD

Can't-Miss Play: N'Keal Harry absolutely Mosses defender

Kendrick Bourne with a spectacular catch for a 46-yard Gain vs. New York Jets

J.J. Taylor rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. New York Jets

Broncos WR Marshall arrested

Mar 27, 2007 at 02:00 AM

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (March 27, 2007) -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall appeared in court after being arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and domestic violence.

Douglas County sheriff's department spokeswoman Cocha Heyden said Marshall appeared before a judge and was released on personal recognizance.

Marshall was arrested Monday night in the Denver suburb of Highlands Ranch after a woman told authorities she and Marshall, whom she identified as her boyfriend, had argued earlier in the day, Heyden said.

The woman reported that her boyfriend blocked her taxi with his vehicle as she tried to leave his Highlands Ranch home, Heyden said. The woman had no injuries, Heyden added.

The Denver Broncos had no comment. Marshall's agent, Fletcher Smith, could not immediately be reached for comment.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots place LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve; Release DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have placed LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad. 
news

Notebook: McDaniels explains genesis of "trick plays"

The Patriots hit pay dirt with Kendrick Bourne's pass against the Jets, as Josh McDaniels explains how these kinds of plays are born.
news

NFL Notes: Jones looks like the better option

The play of Mac Jones has made losing out on a potential trade of Jimmy Garoppolo a fortunate turn of events.
news

Die besten Zitate unseres Cheftrainers

Head Coach Bill Belichick spricht nicht gerne öffentlich über sein Team. Wenn er es aber doch tut, sind nicht selten Sätze dabei, die den Trainer besser beschreiben als jeder Steckbrief.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots place LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve; Release DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad

Notebook: McDaniels explains genesis of "trick plays"

NFL Notes: Jones looks like the better option

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Jets win and beyond 

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots Deliver Highest-Rated Weekly Program in the Boston Market in Dominant Victory over the Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coffee with the Coach: Twitter Question of The Week

In this week's edition of Coffee with the Coach, Coach Belichick answers an interesting Twitter question involving a pen with Scott Zolak.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the New York Jets

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down the running game and other key plays from New England's win over the New York Jets. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, October 29th at 7:00 pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 7 vs. New York Jets

Go behind the scenes for the sights and sounds from the New England Patriots 54-13 win over the New York Jets.

Steve Belichick 10/26: "Win or lose you have to keep pushing forward"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Josh McDaniels on Chargers defense 10/26: "You just got to be disciplined"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Jerod Mayo on Austin Ekeler 10/26: "He is one of the top backs in my opinion"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising