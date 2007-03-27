Broncos WR Marshall arrested

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (March 27, 2007) -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall appeared in court after being arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and domestic violence.
Douglas County sheriff's department spokeswoman Cocha Heyden said Marshall appeared before a judge and was released on personal recognizance.
Marshall was arrested Monday night in the Denver suburb of Highlands Ranch after a woman told authorities she and Marshall, whom she identified as her boyfriend, had argued earlier in the day, Heyden said.
The woman reported that her boyfriend blocked her taxi with his vehicle as she tried to leave his Highlands Ranch home, Heyden said. The woman had no injuries, Heyden added.
The Denver Broncos had no comment. Marshall's agent, Fletcher Smith, could not immediately be reached for comment.