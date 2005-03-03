Browns name Coates tight ends coach

BEREA, Ohio (March 4, 2005) -- Former All-Pro Ben Coates became the Cleveland Browns' tight ends coach, completing coach Romeo Crennel's new staff.
Coates, a five-time Pro Bowler with New England from 1994-98, won a Super Bowl title with Baltimore in 2000. He replaces Rob Chudzinski, who was hired to coach San Diego's tight ends last month.
Coates finished fourth all-time as a tight end receiver behind Ozzie Newsome, Shannon Sharpe and Kellen Winslow. Coates played in 158 games with 499 receptions for 5,555 yards and 50 touchdowns.
He coached at Division II Livingstone, his alma mater, and in NFL Europe.