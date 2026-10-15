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Cheerleader Spotlight: Ava

In this Cheerleader Spotlight, learn more about how rookie cheerleader Ava has learned to embrace her Colombian roots.

Oct 15, 2026 at 11:36 AM
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Patriots Cheerleaders

Staff

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Growing up as the daughter of a Colombian immigrant, meant feeling proud to be both Colombian and American. My childhood was shaped by two cultures. On my Colombian side, that meant family gatherings, lots of dancing, and soccer. On my American side, it meant traditional holidays, the Super Bowl, and growing up as a devoted Patriots fan.

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For years, I struggled to fully embrace my Colombian identity. Growing up in a community with few Latino students, my culture often felt invisible. Attending college in Miami changed that perspective. Surrounded by people from diverse backgrounds who celebrated Latin culture, I learned to take pride in my own heritage. Being so close to South America also allowed me to spend valuable time with my grandparents while they were ill. More than anything, Miami taught me that my culture was never something to hide; it was something to celebrate.

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Although my grandparents passed away while I was in college, their influence stays with me every day. I know they would be proud to see me graduate as the first student-athlete in our family and now step onto the field as an NFL cheerleader. Their journey to the United States, bringing six children and building a life in a country where they did not speak the language, created opportunities I am fortunate to have today.

Returning home to be a rookie for the New England Patriots feels like a full-circle moment. Wearing this uniform allows me to honor both the team that shaped my childhood and the family whose sacrifices shaped my future. I no longer feel caught between the two worlds. I am proud to represent and honor both.

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Ava C.

Commercial Banking Analyst

  • College: University of Miami
  • Hometown: Worcester, MA
  • Tenure: Rookie

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