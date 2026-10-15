Cheerleader Spotlight: Ava

For years, I struggled to fully embrace my Colombian identity. Growing up in a community with few Latino students, my culture often felt invisible. Attending college in Miami changed that perspective. Surrounded by people from diverse backgrounds who celebrated Latin culture, I learned to take pride in my own heritage. Being so close to South America also allowed me to spend valuable time with my grandparents while they were ill. More than anything, Miami taught me that my culture was never something to hide; it was something to celebrate.