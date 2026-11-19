That said, we'll take the opportunity without an opponent to preview to go over the state of the Patriots roster 10 games into the season. Before we get into each position group, let's talk big picture. According to DVOA, which adjusts for each team's strength of schedule, New England currently sits in the middle of the pack (16th), similar to their overall record.

With a healthy Maye to this point, the Patriots are 12th in offense DVOA. That's pretty impressive considering they've had major injuries to WR A.J. Brown, WR Romeo Doubs, WR Mack Hollins, and starting guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mike Onwenu, all of whom have spent time on injured reserve. Maye, who ranks seventh in EPA per drop-back, deserves credit for keeping the offense afloat through all the injuries, as does OC Josh McDaniels.

However, the Patriots defense has been disappointing. The Pats are 18th in DVOA on defense, which again factors in the seventh-toughest schedule through 10 weeks. But their EPA output doesn't give them grace for facing top offenses like the Bills, Lions, and Bears, and they're currently 25th in defense EPA.

More specifically, the Patriots defense has struggled over the last four weeks. Since Week 7, New England ranks 30th in pass EPA despite rostering an elite No. 1 corner (Christian Gonzalez), a top interior pass-rusher (Milton Williams), and other productive pass-game players. There are several reasons for the Patriots recent struggles on defense, including three tough matchups against NFC North opponents. Still, the unit as a whole feels like it's underperforming.

Although it will be challenging to win games without Maye, getting the Patriots defense back to a standard level of performance would go a long way toward competing with backup QB Tommy DeVito. Now, here's a position-by-position recap of what we've seen so far from the Patriots in the 2026 season.

Quarterback

The Patriots played nine-plus games with their star quarterback before Maye suffered possibly a season-ending ankle injury in a Week 10 loss to the Lions in Munich.

After starting the season out slow, Maye turned things around with a red-hot October, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors. Along with ranking seventh in EPA per drop-back, Maye is second behind only Bengals QB Joe Burrow in completion percentage over expectation (+7.0%) and fifth in total QBR this season (73.3).

Maye has led the Pats offense to the fourth-highest explosive pass rate (19%), which measures pass plays that gain over 20 yards. The Pats QB1 is also tied for second in deep completions (41) and is fifth in completion percentage on deep attempts (48.8%), while having the fourth-most big-time throws (20). Plus, he ranks fifth in expected points added via scrambles (+17.6), adding even more playmaking with his mobility.

Although he's trending toward elite status at quarterback, Maye's current flaw is turnovers. The third-year quarterback has thrown the second-most interceptions (11) this season and has the ninth-highest turnover-worthy play rate among qualified quarterbacks (4.1%).

Maye's turnover-worthy plays seem to come mostly against zone coverages where defensive backs have eyes on him to jump passing lanes. After the Bills (Week 15, 2025) and Seahawks (Super Bowl) used the blueprint last season, Maye has faced zone coverage on 77.2% of his drop-backs and split-safety coverages at the ninth-highest rate (46.8%). Split-safety coverages, in particular, cap outside vertical shots while allowing two-high safeties to jump routes between the numbers.

The young quarterback's grasp of how split-safety coverages like Cover-6 (palms) or quarters (poach) distribute against specific route combinations is a work in progress. The Patriots offense could also help Maye become a safer passer without neutering his big-play ability, a difficult balance to strike. New England ranks just 24th in short passing rate (45.2%) and 25th in play-action rate (21.6%), so they put a lot on Maye to make plays.

When he returns from injury, Maye and McDaniels also need to find better answers to prevent unblocked rushers. Some of that is on the blockers to sort it out post-snap, but the Patriots have allowed a league-high 44 unblocked pressures through 10 weeks. In this system, pre-snap protection calls fall on the quarterback, so that is another area that will need to be cleaned up.

During the offseason, we'll probably discuss ways to reduce Maye's turnovers by finding safer completions and decreasing his drop-back volume with a better running game.

Running Back

After making offseason efforts to improve their rushing attack, the Patriots roster additions to improve run blocking mostly fell flat due to injuries.

New England ranks 22nd in rushing success rate (37.2%) and 23rd in rush EPA through 10 weeks, and it's fair to wonder if that's a running back problem or a blocking issue. Specifically to the running backs, the Patriots are just 25th in average expected rushing yards (3.8) and average rushing yards before contact (0.5). Led by top RB Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots are eighth in average yards after contact (3.5) and league-average in forced missed tackle rate (23.2%), so their run-game issues appear to be more blocking and scheme related.

Stevenson has been a true lead back, playing 62.7% of the offensive snaps. It's difficult to take him off the field because he's their best volume runner, pass-blocker, and can create mismatches out of the backfield in the passing game. Still, Stevenson's high usage doesn't feel sustainable. He has already had multiple knee-injury scares in 2026, making finding a reliable spell-back to complement Stevenson a priority.

Second-rounder TreVeyon Henderson was supposed to be Stevenson's running mate, but he is now on injured reserve due to a severe illness. After a productive rookie season, Henderson's game was regressing prior to his IR stint due to poor vision, a lack of tackle-breaking ability, and shaky pass protection, which sapped his receiving upside.

When presented with clear rushing lanes, Henderson has breakaway speed, as he showed in his rookie season, when he piled up 11 runs of 15-plus yards. However, his ability to find clean entry points hasn't developed, and Henderson only broke five tackles on his 52 carries. Obviously, Henderson's health is paramount, but the Patriots will need to decide if this was more than just a sophomore slump.

Without Henderson, New England has gotten contributions from RB Corey Kiner. Kiner, who is averaging 4.5 yards per carry, has decent vision, patience, jump-cut ability, and burst to run a slashing style through the line of scrimmage. After acquiring him for a late-round pick on roster cutdown weekend, Kiner looks like a find, but it remains to be seen whether he can be more than just a useful third running back in a backfield rotation.

In his age-28 season, Stevenson has been one of the Patriots most consistent offensive players. That said, New England has to reduce his workload moving forward.

Wide Receiver

The Patriots wide receivers have had an injury-plagued season where their big-ticket additions, A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, haven't met expectations for various reasons.

To upgrade against elite competition, New England swapped receivers Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte for Brown and Doubs last offseason. In hindsight, that decision doesn't look so great, but you could understand the Pats brass's thought process at the time. Still, Brown, brought in as a high-volume No. 1 receiver, has played in only four games this season (11 catches, 128 yards). Doubs, on the other hand, appeared in six games before landing on injured reserve with a shoulder injury (14 catches, 261 yards, 3 TDs).

Obviously, those aren't the results the Patriots were hoping for when they took big swings on Brown (acquired for a 2028 first-round pick) and Doubs (4-year, $68 million in free agency). Doubs is now eligible to return from injured reserve when the Patriots come out of their bye week, and there's still time for both receivers to find their footing.

The Pats best receiver this season has been slot WR DeMario Douglas. Douglas leads the team with 438 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 32 catches. He ranks 28th in ESPN's receiver score metric (best among Pats WRs) and is 14th in "open" score, which measures separation on a per-route basis. He has found a niche as a speed-slot in the offense, using his explosiveness to stretch the field on crossing routes and double moves, averaging 11.7 air yards per catch despite an 81.8% slot rate.

Along with Douglas, WR Mack Hollins has been a steady dirty-work receiver with a high-volume blocking role, a quick-game specialist, and is solid running deeper in-breakers, a role that Efton Chism III has played some when Hollins was on injured reserve. Lastly, second-year WR Kyle Williams has flashed as a vertical threat, catching four deep passes and two deep touchdowns. But finding consistency (ball tracking) and adding more variety to his route tree has been a work in progress.

The Patriots invested significant assets to add Brown and Doubs, but given that the duo hasn't produced yet this season, top-end wide receiver talent remains a major need.

Tight End/Fullback

Although there's still some work to be done in the blocking department, captain Hunter Henry and rookie Eli Raridon have been a productive tight end duo for the Patriots this season.

Led by Henry, the Patriots are sixth in tight-end receiving yards through 10 weeks (614). Henry continues to be one of Maye's binkies, ranking in the top-10 in receiving yards (34 catches, 383 yards) and eighth in total EPA among tight ends (+33.6). Raridon, the Patriots third-round draft pick, has seen his big-play ability translate from college to the pro game. He is tied with first-rounder Kenyon Sadiq for the most deep receptions among rookie tight ends with four.

Raridon's build-up speed has made him a mismatch weapon against linebackers on seams and wheel routes, while the Patriots can also use his explosiveness on crossing patterns. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has said the rookie is better than advertised as a run blocker, and he has improved in that regard. However, the Patriots miss a pure blocking tight end, which was supposed to be free-agent addition Julian Hill's role. Hill was lost for the season during the spring, so the Pats have given his "big boy" assignments blocking on the line of scrimmage to Raridon mostly, while TE Cameron Latu has blocked some from wing/H-Back alignments.

Although the rookie has shown promise, Henry (49th) and Raridon (56th) both rank in the bottom half in PFF run-blocking grade among tight ends. The Patriots also haven't gotten much from FB Reggie Gilliam, another offseason addition aimed at improving run blocking. With Gilliam on the field, the Pats are only generating -0.19 EPA per play (+0.02 EPA off the field). The Patriots have two productive pass-catching tight ends, but need to keep adding youth behind Henry (31) and improve blocking.

Offensive Line

Along the offensive line, the story of the season so far has been injuries, with the Patriots going through multiple layers of guard depth. With starting guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mike Onwenu on injured reserve, the Patriots have started six different offensive line combinations and 13 different combinations have played at least 10 snaps together. In 2025, the Patriots only used six different line combinations in 20 games.

Despite that, the Pats O-Line has graded favorably in pass protection, ranking sixth in PFF pass-blocking grade (74.0). Some of that success is because the line is so well insulated in pass protection. McDaniels has been excellent at providing support to avoid too many island reps, whether through chip help, seven-man pass protection, or moving pockets. As a run-blocking unit, the group drops to 23rd in PFF grade.

Still, it's been mostly positive in year two for former first-round LT Will Campbell (18th in PFF grade among OTs) and third-round C Jared Wilson (7th in PFF grade among centers). Although he needs to cut down on quick losses, Campbell has better variety in his pass sets. By setting more aggressively, Campbell cuts down the space between him and the rusher to mitigate his reach disadvantage. He's also 12th in run-blocking win rate, with standout backside reach and down blocks.

As for Wilson, the Patriots center is developing into a high-end 1-on-1 pass blocker, ranking fifth in win rate, while his second-level climbs and blocks in space are impressive. Wilson needs to continue improving when uncovered, having active eyes to sense pressure coming from the non-slide side when he opens in the opposite direction.

At right tackle, captain Morgan Moses has only allowed one sack all year while playing through multiple injuries. Moses's run blocking has regressed slightly, and he's had some issues with pre-snap penalties, but it's hard to quibble with a player who is gutting it out for the team. Although it's tempting to see what they have in first-rounder Caleb Lomu, Moses has earned the right to finish what he started this year — Lomu's time will come.

That said, evaluating Lomu as a future starting tackle should be in play in the final few weeks if the season continues to get away from the Patriots.

Defensive Line

Moving over to the defense, the last thing we saw was the Patriots interior defensive line getting pushed around by the Lions run game. But, overall, the Patriots run defense ranks 14th in rush success rate and 16th in rush EPA, so they're more middling than a bottom-tier run defense.

Still, there's a clear need for a wide-bodied run stuffer on the interior who can occupy blocks, a skillset the Patriots didn't fully replace when NT Khyiris Tonga left in free agency. DT Cory Durden is a nice rotational player who has some flashy reps of raw power, but the Pats need sturdier block eaters on the interior of the defensive line.

As for the pass rush, the Patriots sack rate (7.3%, 9th) and pressure rate (38.8%, 6th) look solid. However, the under-the-hood numbers provide much-needed context for how New England is manufacturing pressure. With the league's eighth-highest blitz rate (39.7%), the Patriots generate pressure 46.8% of the time (8th). However, their four-man rushes generate pressure at only 31.6%, which ranks 20th in the NFL.

Due to the fact that they can't consistently pressure QBs with four rushers, the Patriots are forced to leave the back end exposed to scheme up pressure. A big reason their four-man rushes aren't as effective is that standout DT Milton Williams has been less impactful and DT Christian Barmore is playing a reduced role, the Pats two highest-paid players on their defensive front.

As a bigger focal point for opposing protection plans, Williams ranks 23rd among DTs with 22 pressures and has just a 7.7% pass-rush win rate. In 2025, Williams's win rate was 12.1%. Barmore also seems to be getting phased out of the D-Line rotation. He's only playing on 46.1% of defensive snaps, down from 65.3% in 2025. He is beating blocks more consistently than Williams, with a 12.8% win rate, which is on par with Barmore's 2025 performance (13.4% win rate). Yet, Barmore's role is being reduced.

If the Patriots defense is going to turn things around, Barmore and Williams need to get back to being consistent game-wreckers.

Edge Rusher

The Patriots edge rushers are exceeding expectations this season, especially youngsters Elijah Ponder and Gabe Jacas.

New England is leaning heavily on edge rusher trio Elijah Ponder (290 snaps), Dre'Mont Jones (206 snaps), and rookie Gabe Jacas (205 snaps). Ponder has had a nice second season with a team-high 7.5 sacks, 32 total pressures, and seven stuffed runs. Jones has been playing through a shoulder injury for most of the season (1.5 sacks, 26 pressures, 5 run stuffs), and Jacas has been one of the Patriots most promising young players.

The second-rounder ranks second among all rookies in pressures (28), behind only No. 2 overall pick David Bailey, and leads rookie EDGEs with 14 stuffed runs. Jacas's 14 run stuffs are also tied for third among all edge rushers this season. The rookie's motor, play strength, and quick-twitch movement to slip blockers in the run game are exciting traits. There's real potential for Jacas to be an impact player in the Patriots defense.

As encouraging as Jacas and Ponder's seasons have been, New England's pass rush might still need one more pure 1-on-1 winner on the outside to bolster their standard four-man rushes.

Linebacker

Patriots linebacker duo Christian Elliss (95.3%) and Robert Spillane (93.5%) are playing major roles in the defense, with third LB Darius Muasau only playing 59 snaps on defense all season.

Elliss is having a breakout season in a contract year, ranking fifth among off-ball linebackers in total pressures (14) and eighth in stuffed runs (19). Spillane is tied with Elliss in stuffed runs (19) and has eight blitz pressures. The Pats captain also has standout reps as a pole-runner in New England's Tampa-2 coverages, where he's running the shoot mostly tight ends trying to split the two-high safety shell.

That said, the Patriots rank 28th in pass EPA on throws into the middle of the field (+0.39) and last in pass EPA vs. play-action (+0.48). Some of that has to fall on the linebackers. As much as they're making splash plays against the run and as blitzers, Elliss and Spillane might need to be supplemented by better coverage defenders.

Secondary

In the backend, the Patriots pass-defense struggles over the last month are tied to issues in zone coverage, down years for top CB Christian Gonzalez and NBC Marcus Jones, and an injury-plagued season for No. 2 corner Carlton Davis III (five games played).

Starting with their zone coverages, the Patriots are last in the NFL in EPA (+0.20) and passer rating allowed (111.5), while allowing 8.8 yards per pass attempt in zone coverage (31st). Statistically, New England has the worst zone-coverage defense in football. Some of that is because they're running zone blitzes to get consistent pressure, which leaves fewer defenders in coverage, and their DBs also aren't executing well.

After fooling opponents early on with their tricky Cover-2 rotations, opposing offenses seem to have a bead on their disguised coverages. But the biggest issues are in their match quarters schemes, whether that's Cover-6 or poach coverages, where they're matching or reading certain routes out of two-high safety shells. The Pats also rank 22nd in average YAC allowed (5.8 yards), which is holding them back in zone.

New England's zone coverage issues have now started to negatively impact their usually sticky man coverages. With their numbers in man coverage dropping over the last month, the Patriots are now 12th in pass EPA in man-to-man after ranking in the top five for most of the season. On tape, bunches/stacks and other man-beating concepts are giving them trouble, with better offenses game-planning their man coverages.

Individually, Gonzalez is allowing a 65.9% completion rate, following a Pro Bowl season in 2025 when he allowed a catch rate of 46.1%. Opposing QBs have a 120.5 passer rating when targeting Gonzalez, sixth-worst among qualified CBs, and he has allowed four TDs after allowing just three in his first three years combined. Top NCB Marcus Jones is also struggling, with a 16.9% missed tackle rate and a 107.4 passer rating into his coverage, while Jones has been involved in more busts than usual.

The defense as a whole has also struggled against heavy personnel groupings this season, a continuation of how they got beat in Super Bowl LX. Jones can still be a useful matchup piece, specifically on third down and against speed-slot receivers. But with the Pats ranking 26th in EPA against "big" personnel, targeting a bigger nickel defender might be best. So far, the acquisition of DB Jaylen Reed, who has a big nickel skillset, hasn't materialized into a meaningful role.

At safety, the Patriots were hoping to get leadership and ball-hawking out of S Kevin Byard III. Byard has two interceptions this season, including a nice end-zone read of Lions QB Jared Goff last week, but the 33-year-old has struggled to carry vertical routes. The Patriots also haven't always been connected in the secondary, and Byard's open-field pursuit seems to be lagging at this stage of his career.

Lastly, second-year S Craig Woodson looked primed for a year-two breakout after a terrific playoff run. Woodson still runs the alley and fills downhill in run support well, but his on-ball production in coverage has yet to reach its potential (INT, 0 PBUs). Like the linebackers, the Pats starting safety tandem shares the blame for their middle-of-the-field coverage struggles.