Inactives Analysis: TE Hunter Henry, WR Mack Hollins active; CB Charles Woods inactive for Patriots vs. Packers in Week 9

Foxborough, MA – The Patriots are gearing up for an inter-conference showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, and the game-day roster is now set.

After listing seven players as questionable, WR Mack Hollins (calf), who was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday, and top TE Hunter Henry (foot) are officially active in Week 9. The following Patriots who were carrying questionable designations are also active: OT Morgan Moses (foot), CB Carlton Davis III (neck), S Kevin Byard III (chest), and ST Brenden Schooler (hamstring).

The Patriots inactives are WR A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness), CB Charles Woods (hamstring), OT Dametrious Crownover, and rookie Behren Morton is the emergency third quarterback. Woods was added to the injury report Sunday with a hamstring injury. After testing the injury out during pre-game warmups, Woods is officially inactive, a blow to the Patriots cornerback depth (more on that later).

Starting on offense, Patriots QB Drake Maye's supporting cast is a mixed bag health-wise. Brown will miss his second straight game after adding a knee "flare-up" to his recovering high-ankle sprain. The Pats wideout couldn't finish last Wednesday's practice, sitting out the last two games and five practices. The start of Brown's Patriots career hasn't gone as planned, with the star receiver playing just 3-of-9 games this season. In those three games, Brown has nine catches for 101 receiving yards.

Along with Brown, the Patriots are also down free-agent addition Romeo Doubs (shoulder, IR). However, Hollins returning from a four-game absence should be a big boost for the offense. Hollins was the Patriots leading receiver in the first four weeks of the season with 15 catches for 209 receiving yards. The veteran wideout is a reliable blocker, a QB-friendly target downfield at 6-foot-4, and has a good rapport with Maye.

With Hollins's return, the Patriots now have four healthy wideouts for Sunday's game: DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III, and Hollins. One would expect Hollins to step back into his role as a "base" outside receiver who can win on deep in-breaking routes and vertical shots along the sideline. With Douglas as the "speed" slot, Chism III could be the "dirty-work" Z receiver while Williams rotates in on passing downs to give the Patriots another separator.

Hollins being back in the fold is a positive step for the Patriots offense, as is having Henry active for Sunday's game. Henry played only eight snaps vs. the Dolphins last week after injuring his foot going down to make a low catch in the second quarter. Henry sat out the first two practices this week but returned in a limited capacity Friday. Although he's officially active, we'll have to monitor how effective Henry is while playing through his foot injury.

Next, the Patriots are also shorthanded at running back as RB TreVeyon Henderson recovers from a severe illness. Henderson recently posted an update on social media that outlined a scary health situation for the Pats running back. Although his health is more important than football, New England will lean heavily on RB Rhamondre Stevenson without Henderson in the lineup for the second straight game.

Stevenson played 45 snaps (76.3%) vs. the Dolphins last week as the Patriots lead back. New England also gave carries to spell-back Corey Kiner, who had two explosive runs on seven carries (11 total snaps). The Pats also have RB Lan Larison active, who will likely contribute on kickoff returns. Stevenson will be in for a huge workload again this week, but Kiner proved he can handle some between-the-tackles running with good vision and burst.

QB Drake Maye's Supporting Cast vs. Packers

OL - LT Campbell, LG Brown, C Wilson, RG Pryor, RT Moses

WR - Hollins, Douglas, Williams, Chism III

TE - Henry, Raridon, Latu, Arkin

RB - Stevenson, Kiner, Larison

To wrap up the offense, the Patriots are expected to start the same five along the offensive line they ended the Dolphins game with: LT Will Campbell, LG Ben Brown, C Jared Wilson, RG Matt Pryor, and RT Morgan Moses. The Pats also have tackles Caleb Lomu and Marcus Bryant, who was also activated from injured reserve this week, on the game-day roster. Meanwhile, G Walter Rouse will be New England's top interior backup on Sunday.

Moving over to the defense, the Patriots two questionable starters, CB Carlton Davis III (neck) and S Kevin Byard III (chest), are officially active. Top nickel CB Marcus Jones (foot), rookie OLB Gabe Jacas (knee), and veteran OLB Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder, knee) are also good to go. With their top cornerback trio active, it'll be interesting to see how the Patriots match up with the Packers wideouts, with star CB Christian Gonzalez possibly shadowing Packers WR Christian Watson.

However, the Patriots will be thin at corner due to Woods's late hamstring injury. Woods is typically the fourth corner in New England's rotation, starting three games earlier this season while Davis and Gonzalez were out of the lineup (45.1% snap rate). Without Woods, the Patriots have rookie corners Channing Canada and Karon Prunty active, who have played a combined eight snaps on defense this season. Veteran CB Kindle Vildor isn't eligible to play as he wasn't elevated from the practice squad this week.

Although every player has some bumps and bruises, New England's defense is mostly at full strength. With the Patriots offense shorthanded against a stingy Packers defense, the hope is that the defense can take some pressure off the offense on Sunday. The Patriots defense currently ranks 11th in DVOA through eight weeks, which adjusts for strength of opponent, and is solid. But this defense can go to another level.