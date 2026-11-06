Expert Predictions: Week 9 Picks for Packers at Patriots

Why Brooke picked the Patriots: The Packers and Patriots have had the same results every week of the 2026 season, and I pray they don't follow suit in Week 9 because that would mean a dreaded tie (please no!). These clubs have won four of their last five games, significantly improving upon their rocky starts, and feature many similar aspects, including top-10 defenses (the countdown to Micah Parsons' return to game action is on!) and quarterbacks who aren't afraid to heave it deep. Green Bay's Jordan Love leads the NFL with 21 completions of 25-plus yards and downfield pass yards (1,253) in 2026, per Next Gen Stats. New England's Drake Maye sits third in both categories but first in pass TDs (four) of 40-plus yards, so we should expect some explosive plays come Sunday, regardless of which pass catchers are healthy enough to take the field. The one area that continues to trip me up is the Packers' run game, That unit welcomed Josh Jacobs back from suspension two games ago and nothing's changed. It's averaging an NFL-worst 60.6 rush yards per game in 2026 -- which would be the fewest by any team in a season since the 1970 merger -- and a ghastly 2.9 yards per carry. I'm not confident that changes Sunday against a New England defense allowing the sixth-fewest rush yards per game (92.6). It's a weakness the Packers have been able to overcome in past weeks, but it'll catch up to them this time.