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Expert Predictions: Week 9 Picks for Packers at Patriots

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Nov 06, 2026 at 11:46 AM
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Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 27, Packers 24

CB Christian Gonzalez will need to bring his 'A' game.

Related Links

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Packers

Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Packers

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Packers

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Packers

Eric Moody, ESPN: Packers

Jason Reid, ESPN: Packers

Ben Solak, ESPN: Packers

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Packers

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Packers

NFL.COM

Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Packers 20, Patriots 17

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Patriots 24, Packers 20

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Packers 27, Patriots 23

Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Packers 24, Patriots 23

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Packers 26, Patriots 24

Why Brooke picked the Patriots: The Packers and Patriots have had the same results every week of the 2026 season, and I pray they don't follow suit in Week 9 because that would mean a dreaded tie (please no!). These clubs have won four of their last five games, significantly improving upon their rocky starts, and feature many similar aspects, including top-10 defenses (the countdown to Micah Parsons' return to game action is on!) and quarterbacks who aren't afraid to heave it deep. Green Bay's Jordan Love leads the NFL with 21 completions of 25-plus yards and downfield pass yards (1,253) in 2026, per Next Gen Stats. New England's Drake Maye sits third in both categories but first in pass TDs (four) of 40-plus yards, so we should expect some explosive plays come Sunday, regardless of which pass catchers are healthy enough to take the field. The one area that continues to trip me up is the Packers' run game, That unit welcomed Josh Jacobs back from suspension two games ago and nothing's changed. It's averaging an NFL-worst 60.6 rush yards per game in 2026 -- which would be the fewest by any team in a season since the 1970 merger -- and a ghastly 2.9 yards per carry. I'm not confident that changes Sunday against a New England defense allowing the sixth-fewest rush yards per game (92.6). It's a weakness the Packers have been able to overcome in past weeks, but it'll catch up to them this time.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Packers 19, Patriots 16

This has the feel of a low-scoring game with two good defenses — even though both teams have good quarterbacks. The Packers have added rest from playing last Thursday, which will help. The Patriots had to rally and beat the Dolphins last week. The defenses play well, but It's Jordan Love who makes the plays late to win it.

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Packers

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

John Breech, CBS Sports: Packers

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Packers

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots 
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Patriots

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Patriots 31, Packers 21

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 24, Packers 23

Hard-fought battle comes down to the wire where the Packers struggles in the kicking game factor in.

Mike Dussualt, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 28, Packers 27

Buckle up for a back-and-forth battle that will heavily depend on whose good defensive line takes advantage of the other's beat-up offensive line. Patriots pull it out with a game-winning touchdown.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 23, Packers 20

I think we're in for a classic at Gillette Stadium on Sunday that's a true coin-flip game. I'll be a homer and take the Pats, with an Andy Borregales game-winner. But this is truly a toss-up. Should be a fun one.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

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