3 to Watch: Patriots-Packers Prep for a Battle of Aerial Assaults

2. Keep Cleaning

On defense, Green Bay is a stout unit that ranks second in takeaways (15), a scary stat when considering the Patriots have the second-most giveaways in the league. But there is some nuance to the numbers when it comes to the matchup.

The Packers 10 interceptions (2nd in the NFL) fuel their takeaways but Drake Maye has cut back on his picked-off passes, with just one in the last four games compared to seven in the first four. He can't afford to regress against a defense that feasts on takeaways.