Patriots Gameplan: strength-on-strength vs. Packers defense, a pass-heavy Packers offense and key matchups in Sunday's Week 9 matchup

New England is back home for a Patriots fan's dream weekend that will culminate in a huge non-conference tilt vs. the Packers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Whether you're into nostalgia or appointment-viewing chess matches, this weekend is for you in Patriot land. On Saturday, the Patriots will induct the greatest tight end of all time, Rob Gronkowski, into the team Hall of Fame in a ceremony that begins at 1 p.m. ET. Then, Gronkowski will be honored at halftime of Patriots-Packers while former teammate Tom Brady is in the booth calling the game for Fox, his first time on the call for a Patriots game. The Patriots will also be hosting members of the Super Bowl LI championship team for a 10-year reunion. Oh, and there's a football game between two playoff-caliber teams.

As we transition into football, the next two weeks against NFC North opponents will be very telling for the Patriots. However, roster health is unfortunately the top story around the team. The Patriots hope to get healthier at wide receiver, with star A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) and WR Mack Hollins (calf) possibly returning. The Pats opened the 21-day practice window for Hollins, who is eligible to return from injured reserve. But predicting a game plan is difficult when the Patriots are so banged up on offense. Ultimately, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will build a call sheet he feels the healthy players can execute.

Assuming they're healthy enough to compete, which is a good assumption with Maye at quarterback, we'll learn a lot about the Patriots in these next two games against the Packers (5-3) and Lions (5-2). Although the Patriots division rivals in Buffalo have to play them as well, it's a tough year to draw the NFC North in the NFL's schedule cycle. The division is a combined 22-8, with all four teams above .500. Nobody will be able to poke Pats fans about an easy schedule this year, but New England will certainly be battle-tested.

Let's preview the chess match between the Patriots and Packers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Offense Key: Another "Take the Profits" Matchup for Patriots QB Drake Maye?

As we outlined in the intro, the game plan for the Patriots offense comes down to who is available in QB Drake Maye's supporting cast, with Brown, Hollins, and top TE Hunter Henry (foot) uncertain to play.

That said, statistically, the Packers defense is Green Bay's strength. After losing Jeff Hafley to the Dolphins head coaching position, Packers coach Matt LaFleur hired former Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon as his defensive coordinator. Gannon is running a split-safety nickel defense that ranks seventh in EPA per play, 10th in pass EPA, and 11th in rush EPA. The Packers defensive coordinator mostly fits into the "structure" brand of defense rather than being a blitz-heavy schemer.