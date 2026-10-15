Patriots Gameplan: Prepping for Jets Blitz-Happy Defense and Key Matchups in Week 6

In the previous clip, the receiver at the bottom of the screen was open for a potential honey-hole shot opportunity. Watson must've seen that on the tablet when he came back to the sideline because he tried to hit that route later in the game. This time, the Jets show cover zero pre-snap in one of their simulated pressures before dropping into a similar post-snap Tampa-2 coverage. Watson tries to rip the hole shot, but Fitzpatrick shows that he still has range at age 29 and nearly intercepts the pass.

When it comes to the matchup on this side of the ball, the question is whether Glenn breaks from his core tendencies to play more split-safety, which the Jets have shown on film. Since the start of the 2025 season, Maye is third among qualified quarterbacks in EPA per play vs. man blitzes (+0.30) and is second over that span in pass EPA against single-high safety shells (+0.25).

As the Raiders can attest, if they play him the way they dialed it up vs. the Browns that led to their eight-sack extravaganza, Maye will have his way with the Jets defense on Sunday.

Defense Key: Can the Pats Get Healthy at Corner to Return to Man Coverage Roots?

Moving to the other side of the ball, the Jets offense feels similar to the Raiders offense the Patriots just shut down last week, though a little less flashy statistically.

Like Cousins, the Jets are turning to QB Geno Smith as a veteran bridge to their next quarterback. New York also has one dominant pass-catcher in Garrett Wilson and some running back talent (Braelon Allen). Last week, Allen forced eight missed tackles while gaining 102 rushing yards after contact vs. the Browns (24 attempts, 116 yards, TD). The Jets have some good bones if they can find the right quarterback-play-caller combination, but the jury is still out on their ability to do that.

After going with a younger coordinator in his first season as Jets head coach, Glenn replaced Tanner Engstrand with veteran offensive coordinator Frank Reich this season. I thought Engstrand did some good scheming last season with limited resources, but the Jets needed a change, and Glenn is the architect on defense, so Engstrand was a bit of a fall guy from a 3-14 season.