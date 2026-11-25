The Patriots are preparing to play their first full game without starting QB Drake Maye when they travel to play the Chargers on Thanksgiving weekend in Los Angeles.
Although it'll be challenging without Maye (broken fibula), New England is still in the playoff hunt at 5-5. The Pats come out of their bye week as the No. 8 seed, trailing the Browns and Steelers, who are both 6-4, by one game in the AFC Wild Card race. There's a path for the Patriots to stay in the mix, and they could get a slight reprieve playing against a one-win Chargers team without star QB Justin Herbert, who's in the league's concussion protocol.
The Patriots need to accomplish two things to remain competitive without Maye. First, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels needs to tailor the Patriots offense to backup QB Tommy DeVito, who is expected to start vs. the Chargers on Sunday. DeVito's eight career starts don't give us much of a sample size, and all eight came in two seasons with the Giants in 2023-24. Still, let's dig into the tendencies from DeVito's 333 career drop-backs.
DeVito is a much different passer than Maye, with a career average target depth of just 6.7 yards. He has only thrown 21 deep passes, or 8.3% of his 254 career pass attempts. With Maye, the Patriots have been one of the NFL's most vertical-based passing offenses. The Maye offense ranks second in average target depth (10.0 yards), has the second-highest deep-pass attempt rate (15.2%), and the highest average route depth (11.6 yards).
DeVito has been at his best operating in the quick game and throwing in-breaking routes. When the drop-backs are extended and the targets are deeper downfield, DeVito struggles. The Pats QB2 has been a net-positive when throwing under 20 air yards, producing +0.09 EPA per drop-back, but DeVito's efficiency drops when he pushes the ball downfield (-0.26 EPA/play). Moving forward, McDaniels will need a different approach to build a viable passing script for DeVito than Maye, who is arguably the NFL's best deep passer.
My guess is that McDaniels will harken back to an offense that resembles the Mac Jones-led passing game in 2021. Jones was a winning quarterback with a 9.8% deep pass rate and an 8.1-yard aDOT. That's slightly higher than his career averages, but it feels more doable for DeVito than Maye's deep-passing splits. Ultimately, McDaniels has plenty of experience game-planning with more limited downfield throwers, which is a huge plus.
The second element to the Patriots remaining competitive without Maye is breaking out of a month-long defensive slump. Playing the Chargers (1-9) potentially without their star quarterback will help. LA ranks near the bottom of the league in EPA (32nd), DVOA (32nd), and scoring offense (30th), even with Herbert and well-renowned OC Mike McDaniel. The Chargers might need to turn to backup QB DJ Uiagalelei on Sunday, who hasn't started a game since Sept. of 2024 at Florida State.
Still, this is as much about the Patriots defense as it is about the Chargers struggling offense. By now, you've probably heard all the alarming trends about the Patriots defense, which ranks 30th in EPA per play and has allowed an average of 32.3 points over its last four games. The under-the-hood numbers suggest one fix could be ditching their zone blitzes, which would at least help get the explosive plays under control.
Over the last four games, the Pats zone blitzes are allowing 12.5 yards per pass attempt and a 22.7% explosive play rate on 22 drop-backs. When the Patriots play zone coverage without blitzing, those numbers are a more digestible 8.9 yards per attempt and a 17.9% explosive play rate. The Patriots standard zones rank 23rd in EPA per play since Week 7 (+0.13), so still not great, but better than +0.82 EPA per zone blitz (last in the NFL).
Although the Patriots could tweak their zone coverage approach, New England's defensive collapse over the last four weeks stems from regression of their core identity, so getting back to level in man coverage is key. In the first six weeks, the Patriots were the fourth-best defense in man coverage EPA (-0.42). However, against better offenses from the NFC North, their efficiency has plummeted to 27th in man coverage EPA (+0.37).
The DeVito-led offense will likely look different than the Patriots offense with Maye under center, while the Pats defense may need to sink or swim playing to their strengths. Offensively, there could be significant schematic shifts but the Patriots defense needs to get back to playing high-effort, sound football while hoping that their man-coverage variance swings back in their favor for top CB Christian Gonzalez and others.
Let's preview the chess match between the Patriots and Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Offense Key: Stay on Schedule vs. Chargers Zone-Heavy, Leaky Gun-Run Defense
The Patriots shifting their approach to tailor the offense around DeVito starts with a matchup against a Chargers defense that, relatively speaking, is the strength of a one-win operation.
After ranking in the top-10 in expected points added and scoring defense last season, former Chargers DC Jesse Minter was hired by the Ravens as Baltimore's head coach. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh plucked former assistant Chris O'Leary from a one-year stint in college football to replace Minter; O'Leary coached the safeties on Harbaugh's original staff in LA (2024).
Under O'Leary, the Chargers are 16th in EPA per play and 25th in scoring defense, so there has been significant regression. Los Angeles has also been playing without star S Derwin James, who is on injured reserve due to a lingering hamstring injury he re-aggravated while trying to return to practice. James is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, so that's something to monitor when the Chargers return to practice.
Like they were with Minter, the Chargers still want to be a zone-based defense that plays out of lighter personnel, using five-plus defensive backs on 71.2% of their defensive snaps, including a 14.2% dime defense rate (seventh-highest in the NFL). However, James is the force multiplier who allows them to stay nimble in lighter personnel groupings to deploy their 73% zone coverage rate (12th) while still holding up against the run with James in the box, similar to how the Ravens (Kyle Hamilton) and Seahawks (Nick Emmanwori) play defense.
With DeVito, pushing the ball downfield into an eyes-on-the-quarterback zone defense could get dicey. Instead, the Jets gave the Patriots a feasible game plan for a backup quarterback. In Week 11, New York stayed on schedule with an 87th percentile play success rate (52%) while generating only a 24th percentile explosive play rate (12%). It wasn't flashy, with the Jets hitting just two plays over 20 yards, but QB Geno Smith put up 27 points with a 93rd percentile EPA per drop-back (+0.50) vs. the Chargers last Sunday.
Starting on the ground, it would be ideal to say the Patriots run game is going to carry them without Maye. However, they've struggled to run the ball all year, with the 25th-ranked rushing attack in EPA (-0.089) and 26th in rushing success rate (38%). Still, the Patriots need to find a way to stay balanced offensively, and the Chargers vulnerability to stop gun-runs out of lighter defensive personnel without James is a place to start.
Because they are shorthanded in their nickel and dime packages, Los Angeles is 28th in EPA per rush allowed against shotgun runs (+0.09). Last week, the Jets rushed for 119 yards on 22 shotgun runs (5.4 YPC). When offenses run the ball from under center against the Chargers, they're much stouter, ranking ninth in EPA per rush allowed (-0.15).
In Week 11, the Jets used a combination of inside zone and run-actions with pullers to soften the middle of the Chargers nickel fronts. In the first clip above, New York creased the Chargers defense with a "crunch" scheme, allowing RB Braelon Allen to get downhill for a 9-yard gain. Once LA's defense overplayed the inside runs, the Jets timed up a toss to RB Breece Hall that went away from a nickel blitz for a 26-yard gain (second clip).
Smith also did his part to keep the offense ahead of the chains. The Jets QB worked backside shallow crossers to take profits against the Chargers coverages. For example, LA plays Cover-6 here (quarter-quarter-half). To his left, Smith has two vertical stems into the Cover-2 side to run off the coverage while TE Kenyon Sadiq runs the backside shallow crosser. The Chargers match the backside in quarters, which puts Sadiq in a foot race with a linebacker coming across the field for an 11-yard gain on first down.
This time, the Chargers rotate into their preferred Cover-3 buzz structure with the safety rotating down from a split-safety pre-snap shell. The Jets run a post-wheel-flat combination while the tight end releases over the ball as the initial read, with Smith moving the Chargers zone by eyeing the four-receiver side in his drop. Smith then comes back to the backside shallow cross and hits WR Garrett Wilson for an 8-yard gain on first down.
The backside drag routes also worked for the Jets when the Chargers played man coverage, which LA did on six drop-backs vs. New York. In this example, the Chargers simulate pressure with a man-free blitz (Cover-1) and the safety help goes to Wilson out of the two-receiver stack. On the backside, WR Sterling Shepard is 1-on-1 against a man-coverage corner coming across the field, and Shepard wins the foot race for a 16-yard touchdown.
Overall, Smith had a highly efficient passing performance despite attempting just one pass over 20 air yards, with an average target depth of 6.5 yards, in a Week 11 win over the Chargers. If the Patriots can stay balanced with their gun runs and short passing game, New England can follow a similar script to their AFC East rivals.
Defense Key: Beware of the Chargers Emerging Run Game, Man Coverage Beaters
It would be way more compelling to break down why the Herbert-McDaniel pairing has failed so far in Los Angeles, especially since McDaniel is one of "my guys" from the Shanahan tree, but Herbert's (concussion protocol) status for Sunday's game is in doubt.
McDaniel's passing game is built on timing, anticipation, and in-rhythm throws to speed mismatches in the middle of the field. At their peak, the Dolphins created advantages with former Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa timing up McDaniel's motion-based offense while surrounding Tua with track speed at receiver (Hill, Waddle) and running back (Achane). In 2025, the Dolphins had the second-fastest time to throw (2.6s), the shortest average route depth (8.7 yards), and 57.6% of their yards came after the catch (second-highest in the NFL).
|Mike McDaniel Offenses
|Chargers, 2026
|Dolphins, 2025
|Time to Throw
|3.06s (26th)
|2.60s (2nd)
|Avg. Route Depth
|9.9 (13th)
|8.7 (32nd)
|YAC Percentage
|51.3% (13th)
|57.6% (2nd)
However, the Chargers don't have the same team speed yet as those Dolphins offenses, which were dynamic when healthy. Herbert also isn't a timing-based thrower like Tagovailoa. Instead, Drake Maye often gets compared to Los Angeles's star quarterback because Herbert hunts big plays by throwing downfield or extending drop-backs. Herbert plays a very different brand of football than a typical McDaniel quarterback ranking 26th out of 31 qualified QBs in average time to throw (3.06s).
Stylistically, Herbert and McDaniel have been an odd pairing. The Chargers also have systematic issues along the offensive line that predate McDaniel. With Pro Bowl LT Rashawn Slater (ankle) on injured reserve once again, Los Angeles ranks 30th in PFF pass-blocking grade (54.4) and 29th in ESPN's pass-blocking win rate (40%). The timing in the passing game is off, and the pass protection issues remain, which is why the Chargers are 31st in drop-back EPA through 11 weeks.
The framework of the Chargers offense is still consistent with McDaniel's approach in past stops. Los Angeles bases its offense out of heavy personnel groupings, particularly two-back formations in 21-personnel (28.4%, 2nd). They are second in motion at the snap rate (58.4%) and are third in condensed formation rate (57.5%). McDaniel is still calling a horizontal moving run game with outside zone (38.7%, 11th), pin-pull zone (10.9%, 3rd), and tosses as LA's primary run calls. So, schematically, it looks similar to Miami.
Although the season-long results haven't been good, the Chargers are starting to make gains in the run game, with their zone-based scheme beginning to take hold. Along with timing and spacing issues in the drop-back passing game, LA ranks 31st in EPA per play-action drop-back (-0.27) and 30th in rush EPA (-0.13), both of which are key to the Shanahan tree offenses. However, the Chargers are fifth in rush EPA while averaging 5.0 YPC over the last two games, and are up to 13th in explosive run rate (10.8%).
For example, here are two staple runs that McDaniel sequences together. The first clip is of the Chargers zone-lead play. LA uses jet motion to get the Jets defense to shift over, then add the blocker back by running wide zone from a two-back formation. The next play is a similar presentation, but it's a crack-toss scheme, with the condensed receiver blocking down on the end as LT Joe Alt pulls in front of the run to help the back get the edge.
Regardless of who is at quarterback, opposing defenses don't play much man coverage vs. McDaniel offenses. This season, the Chargers have only seen man coverage at a 19.6% clip, the lowest rate in the NFL, while the Dolphins also saw the least amount of man coverage in the NFL last season (22.1%). So, the lack of man coverage the Chargers are seeing is a McDaniel-based trend because his system challenges man coverage with motion, condensed formations (rub routes), and an exotic run game, making it difficult to travel in man coverage.
The Patriots defense is fourth in man coverage rate (43%) and struggled to stop the run vs. the Lions (191 yards, 2 TDs). From this perspective, the chess match between McDaniel and Patriots DC Zak Kuhr could come down to whether New England's run defense can bounce back and how the Patriots approach the man-coverage dilemma. If McDaniel motions and formations them out of man coverage, can the Patriots successfully play zone?
New England might benefit from playing a backup quarterback with seven career pass attempts, which could sink the Chargers passing game on its own. Still, the focus has to be on defending McDaniel's scheme more than the quarterback.
Key Matchups
LT Will Campbell vs. Chargers EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu & Khalil Mack
The Patriots left tackle has another measuring-stick game to compare Campbell's improvement from last year's playoff run to his second season. Tuipulotu and Mack combined for three pressures on 23 matchups vs. Campbell in last year's playoff game. LA also likes to move Tuipulotu around the front, with the pending free agent reducing inside for 82 snaps as an in-line rusher over the guards in pass-rush fronts. My guess is the Chargers will target whoever is at guard for the Patriots with their best pass-rusher as much as possible.
DTs Christian Barmore & Milton Williams vs. Chargers RG Kayode Awosika
After benching old friend Cole Strange last week, the Patriots defensive tackle tandem will face the former first-rounder's replacement in Awosika, a fifth-year pro with 14 career starts. To stay in the race, the Patriots need more from Williams and Barmore, who are tied for 28th (Williams, 22) and 40th (Barmore, 17) in quarterback pressures this season. Given the Chargers struggles in pass protection, this could be the week for the Pats D-Line to rebound.
EDGE Gabe Jacas vs. Chargers RT Travis Burke
I'm interested to see how Jacas fares after Jets rookie EDGE David Bailey dominated the Chargers backup right tackle. Bailey logged a sack and four total pressures against Burke, who has allowed the third-highest pressure rate among tackles this season (9.5%). It'll be fun to compare the Patriots second-round pick to the No. 2 overall pick against the same competition.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer