The Patriots are preparing to play their first full game without starting QB Drake Maye when they travel to play the Chargers on Thanksgiving weekend in Los Angeles.

Although it'll be challenging without Maye (broken fibula), New England is still in the playoff hunt at 5-5. The Pats come out of their bye week as the No. 8 seed, trailing the Browns and Steelers, who are both 6-4, by one game in the AFC Wild Card race. There's a path for the Patriots to stay in the mix, and they could get a slight reprieve playing against a one-win Chargers team without star QB Justin Herbert, who's in the league's concussion protocol.

The Patriots need to accomplish two things to remain competitive without Maye. First, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels needs to tailor the Patriots offense to backup QB Tommy DeVito, who is expected to start vs. the Chargers on Sunday. DeVito's eight career starts don't give us much of a sample size, and all eight came in two seasons with the Giants in 2023-24. Still, let's dig into the tendencies from DeVito's 333 career drop-backs.

DeVito is a much different passer than Maye, with a career average target depth of just 6.7 yards. He has only thrown 21 deep passes, or 8.3% of his 254 career pass attempts. With Maye, the Patriots have been one of the NFL's most vertical-based passing offenses. The Maye offense ranks second in average target depth (10.0 yards), has the second-highest deep-pass attempt rate (15.2%), and the highest average route depth (11.6 yards).

DeVito has been at his best operating in the quick game and throwing in-breaking routes. When the drop-backs are extended and the targets are deeper downfield, DeVito struggles. The Pats QB2 has been a net-positive when throwing under 20 air yards, producing +0.09 EPA per drop-back, but DeVito's efficiency drops when he pushes the ball downfield (-0.26 EPA/play). Moving forward, McDaniels will need a different approach to build a viable passing script for DeVito than Maye, who is arguably the NFL's best deep passer.

My guess is that McDaniels will harken back to an offense that resembles the Mac Jones-led passing game in 2021. Jones was a winning quarterback with a 9.8% deep pass rate and an 8.1-yard aDOT. That's slightly higher than his career averages, but it feels more doable for DeVito than Maye's deep-passing splits. Ultimately, McDaniels has plenty of experience game-planning with more limited downfield throwers, which is a huge plus.

The second element to the Patriots remaining competitive without Maye is breaking out of a month-long defensive slump. Playing the Chargers (1-9) potentially without their star quarterback will help. LA ranks near the bottom of the league in EPA (32nd), DVOA (32nd), and scoring offense (30th), even with Herbert and well-renowned OC Mike McDaniel. The Chargers might need to turn to backup QB DJ Uiagalelei on Sunday, who hasn't started a game since Sept. of 2024 at Florida State.

Still, this is as much about the Patriots defense as it is about the Chargers struggling offense. By now, you've probably heard all the alarming trends about the Patriots defense, which ranks 30th in EPA per play and has allowed an average of 32.3 points over its last four games. The under-the-hood numbers suggest one fix could be ditching their zone blitzes, which would at least help get the explosive plays under control.

Over the last four games, the Pats zone blitzes are allowing 12.5 yards per pass attempt and a 22.7% explosive play rate on 22 drop-backs. When the Patriots play zone coverage without blitzing, those numbers are a more digestible 8.9 yards per attempt and a 17.9% explosive play rate. The Patriots standard zones rank 23rd in EPA per play since Week 7 (+0.13), so still not great, but better than +0.82 EPA per zone blitz (last in the NFL).

Although the Patriots could tweak their zone coverage approach, New England's defensive collapse over the last four weeks stems from regression of their core identity, so getting back to level in man coverage is key. In the first six weeks, the Patriots were the fourth-best defense in man coverage EPA (-0.42). However, against better offenses from the NFC North, their efficiency has plummeted to 27th in man coverage EPA (+0.37).

The DeVito-led offense will likely look different than the Patriots offense with Maye under center, while the Pats defense may need to sink or swim playing to their strengths. Offensively, there could be significant schematic shifts but the Patriots defense needs to get back to playing high-effort, sound football while hoping that their man-coverage variance swings back in their favor for top CB Christian Gonzalez and others.

Let's preview the chess match between the Patriots and Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Offense Key: Stay on Schedule vs. Chargers Zone-Heavy, Leaky Gun-Run Defense

The Patriots shifting their approach to tailor the offense around DeVito starts with a matchup against a Chargers defense that, relatively speaking, is the strength of a one-win operation.

After ranking in the top-10 in expected points added and scoring defense last season, former Chargers DC Jesse Minter was hired by the Ravens as Baltimore's head coach. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh plucked former assistant Chris O'Leary from a one-year stint in college football to replace Minter; O'Leary coached the safeties on Harbaugh's original staff in LA (2024).

Under O'Leary, the Chargers are 16th in EPA per play and 25th in scoring defense, so there has been significant regression. Los Angeles has also been playing without star S Derwin James, who is on injured reserve due to a lingering hamstring injury he re-aggravated while trying to return to practice. James is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, so that's something to monitor when the Chargers return to practice.

Like they were with Minter, the Chargers still want to be a zone-based defense that plays out of lighter personnel, using five-plus defensive backs on 71.2% of their defensive snaps, including a 14.2% dime defense rate (seventh-highest in the NFL). However, James is the force multiplier who allows them to stay nimble in lighter personnel groupings to deploy their 73% zone coverage rate (12th) while still holding up against the run with James in the box, similar to how the Ravens (Kyle Hamilton) and Seahawks (Nick Emmanwori) play defense.