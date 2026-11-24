FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Billerica Memorial Indians rolled their way to a 32-20 victory against the Bridgewater-Raynham Trojans behind the leadership of Head Coach Shawn Theriault. The Indians exemplified incredible growth and success by advancing to the program's first Super Bowl appearance since 1999, earning Coach Theriault the honor of the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.
After trailing 19-14 at halftime, the Indians leaned on their powerful run game to pull away in the Division II semifinals. Billerica controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the afternoon, with senior Erik Knight scoring 4 rushing touchdowns, while senior quarterback Jackson Gearin consistently moved the chains with his legs. A 43-yard touchdown run by sophomore William McNelis provided a spark in the second half, and the Indians' defense came up with timely plays down the stretch, including two late interceptions to seal the win and punch their ticket to the state championship game.
NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who presently holds the role of Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, had a meeting with the Indians on Tuesday at Billerica Memorial High School. During the meeting, he presented a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. The acknowledgment pays homage to Coach Shawn Theriault's commitment to the development of the next generation.
"There is something special about a coach who can bring a community together and give young men an opportunity to accomplish something that hasn't been done in nearly three decades," Tippett explained. "What Coach Shawn Theriault has accomplished at Billerica Memorial High School speaks to his leadership, his commitment to his players, and the standard he's established within that program. Reaching the state championship game for the first time in 27 years is a tremendous achievement, but what impresses me most is how his team has embraced the work, the discipline, and the responsibility that comes with being successful. Coach Theriault is teaching these young men lessons that will serve them long after their football careers are over. On behalf of the New England Patriots, we're proud to recognize him as our High School Coach of the Week."
The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. The acknowledgment and support underscore the Patriots' dedication to community engagement and the recognition of exceptional individuals, exemplified by Coach Theriault.
This is the 31st year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2026 season marks the 16th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.
For the 16th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award.
The Patriots Foundation serves as the nonprofit arm of the New England Patriots, supporting charitable and philanthropic organizations across New England through direct grants, in-kind donations, and community engagement opportunities. Established by Robert Kraft in 1994, the Foundation is dedicated to strengthening the communities the Patriots call home by building bridges of hope and support. Through its work, the Foundation honors military members and veterans, supports individuals and families facing hunger and homelessness, and promotes health, wellness, and opportunity throughout the region.