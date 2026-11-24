"There is something special about a coach who can bring a community together and give young men an opportunity to accomplish something that hasn't been done in nearly three decades," Tippett explained. "What Coach Shawn Theriault has accomplished at Billerica Memorial High School speaks to his leadership, his commitment to his players, and the standard he's established within that program. Reaching the state championship game for the first time in 27 years is a tremendous achievement, but what impresses me most is how his team has embraced the work, the discipline, and the responsibility that comes with being successful. Coach Theriault is teaching these young men lessons that will serve them long after their football careers are over. On behalf of the New England Patriots, we're proud to recognize him as our High School Coach of the Week."