NEW YORK, November 24, 2026 – From personal experiences to community connections, the causes that matter most to NFL players, coaches and staff will take center stage as the league launches its 2026 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Now in its 11th season, the player-led initiative gives members of the NFL family a platform to champion nonprofit organizations through custom-designed cleats and sneakers, raising awareness and inspiring fans to get involved.

This season, more than 1,500 players, coaches, staff, legends and on-air talent will participate, representing causes ranging from cancer awareness and mental health to youth empowerment, social justice, military appreciation and more. Participants will showcase their custom footwear beginning this Sunday and continuing through Week 13 games, bringing national visibility to organizations making an impact in communities across the country.

The campaign begins today with Unboxing Week, as players reveal their custom cleats and share the personal stories behind their selected causes through creative content across social media. Designed in collaboration with artists, cleat manufacturers and other partners, each pair serves as a unique expression of the causes and communities participants are passionate about supporting.

"My Cause My Cleats is a powerful example of how the NFL can use its platform to elevate causes and organizations making a meaningful difference in communities across the country," said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility. "Behind every pair of cleats is a personal story and a commitment to something bigger than football. By bringing those stories to a national audience, we're helping shine a light on important issues, inspire action and connect fans with opportunities to make an impact."

"What makes My Cause My Cleats so special is that it's driven by the passions and experiences of our players," said Tracy Perlman, NFL Senior Vice President of Player Operations. "For 11 seasons, we've seen players turn their cleats into powerful expressions of who they are and what matters most to them. Whether honoring a loved one, supporting their communities or advocating for change, they're using their voices and visibility to make a difference far beyond the game."

Turning Awareness Into Action

My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact that NFL players have made on and off the field. Fans can visit NFL.com/MyCauseMyCleats to see cleat reveals, discover players' stories through their individual player pages, explore the causes they support and find ways to get involved. Through the NFL's continued partnership with Rayze, founded by former NFL player Carl Nassib, fans will have the opportunity to donate directly to players' selected charities, helping raise funds for the causes that matter most to them. Fans will also have the opportunity to bid on select game-worn cleats through NFL Auction. Following their designated My Cause My Cleats games, participating players may choose to auction their custom cleats, with proceeds donated by the NFL Foundation to each player's selected charity. The NFL does not profit from these auctions. Fans may bid on these cleats throughout the season at NFL Auction.

Bringing My Cause My Cleats to Life on Gameday