The owner and head coach who helped deliver six Super Bowl championships to New England are now one step closer to induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick have both advanced to the final stage of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027 selection process after votes by the Hall's Contributor and Coach subcommittees this week.

The Patriots Chairman and CEO and former head coach are now officially designated as "Candidates" for the Class of 2027 and will be considered alongside 13 player candidates at the Hall's annual selection meeting ahead of Super Bowl LXI.

This year's class could be even more Patriots-centric with the potential inclusion of Rob Gronkowski as a player candidate in his first year of eligibility. Gronk was just inducted into the Patriots team Hall of Fame this month and should be a favorite for a second ceremony this summer.

Before induction can become official, candidates must survive additional reduction votes and ultimately receive support from at least 80 percent of the Hall's full Selection Committee. The selection process was overhauled this year by eliminating a separate category for senior players while also cutting the selection committee nearly in half.

Belichick advanced as one of five coaching candidates, joining Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, Belichick compiled a 333-178 record over his head coaching career with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, ranking second all-time in career victories behind Hall of Famer Don Shula. He won six Super Bowls as Patriots head coach, captured 17 division titles and nine AFC championships, and posted a 31-13 postseason record. Belichick also earned three AP NFL Coach of the Year awards and was named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

After being hired by Kraft in 2000, Belichick helped transform the Patriots into one of the most successful franchises in professional sports. Together, the pair guided New England to six Super Bowl championships over an 18-season span and established a standard of sustained success never before seen in league history.

In the Contributor category, Kraft advanced from a group including Ralph Hay, one of the NFL's original co-founders, Virginia McCaskey, longtime owner of the Chicago Bears, Doug Williams, the first black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, and John Wooten, who played 10 NFL seasons as a player and served as a front office executive for almost 30 years.

Since purchasing the Patriots in 1994 for more than anyone had previously paid for an NFL team, Kraft has overseen one of the most dramatic franchise transformations in NFL history. His teams have won six Super Bowl titles and appeared in 11 with three different head coaches. His teams' 11 appearances are four more than any other owner in league history. Kraft's purchase of the franchise prevented a planned relocation to St. Louis, and he later privately financed the construction of Gillette Stadium, helping secure the long-term future of football in New England.

Under Kraft's ownership, the Patriots have won more division titles (20) and conference championships (11) than any other NFL team. Beyond his success on the field, Kraft has served on 17 NFL ownership committees, including nearly two decades as chairman of the league's influential broadcast and media committee.