Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots Week 10 loss to the Lions in Munich

MUNICH – The Patriots struggles in international games continued in a 35-10 loss to the Lions at Allianz Arena in Germany on Sunday.

Over the last few years, I've been lucky enough to cover Patriots games in three different European cities, something you don't take for granted. Pats fans in Frankfurt, London, and now Munich have been terrific. There's real interest in the team over here, and genuine kid-like excitement about seeing their favorite team up close for folks who stay awake at all hours of the day to take in Patriots games typically thousands of miles away.

Unfortunately, the Patriots haven't held up their end of the bargain. In 2023, we witnessed the final days of the Bill Belichick and Mac Jones eras when the Pats fell 10-6 to the Colts in nearby Frankfurt. In the following season, the Patriots fell to the Jaguars 32-16 during QB Drake Maye's rookie season in London. For a juiced-up fanbase, those were two disappointing results that didn't reflect the support of the Patriots overseas.

On Sunday, the Patriots struggles across the pond continued. Maye (ankle) was knocked out just 10 plays into the game, with backup QB Tommy DeVito replacing him, as New England's season of injuries and defensive regression continued. Without Maye, the Patriots offense was ineffective; he was the one player the Pats simply couldn't afford to lose to injury. Like most teams, the Patriots offense struggled without its starting quarterback.

After losing their starting quarterback 10 plays into the game, the Patriots offense produced just 81 total yards on 45 plays (1.8 yards per play). On one drive with Maye, New England went on a 70-yard field-goal drive. Obviously, it's not fair to put that all on DeVito, but it puts in perspective how Maye-centric New England's offense has become.

Although the air comes out of the balloon for any team that loses its starting quarterback, the Patriots defense is a real issue. In back-to-back weeks vs. the Packers and Lions, the Pats opponents have generated 24 explosive plays, with Detroit's stars showing out with a 56-yard touchdown by Amon-Ra St. Brown and a huge day for Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (252 scrimmage yards, 2 TDs). For a defense that led the Patriots to Super Bowl LX in 2025, the tenets of a Vrabel-Kuhr led unit have mostly gone by the wayside.

"When you play tough teams in this league, and you don't play well, you have no chance," head coach Mike Vrabel said post-game. "We're 0-0. We're heading into the bye and we've got to get some things fixed and changed and corrected."

With the Patriots now losing three of their last four games to the NFC North, and their starting quarterback injured, New England needs to decide whether to fight to regain control of its season during the bye, with its next game in LA against the Chargers in Week 12, or let this season slip through their fingers.

Here are eight takeaways as the Patriots drop to 5-5 after a Week 10 loss to the Lions.

1. QB Drake Maye (Ankle) Injured 10 Plays into Sunday's Game, Doesn't Return vs. Lions

The Patriots poor injury luck hit rock bottom 10 plays into Sunday's loss to the Lions, when star QB Drake Maye left the game with an ankle injury. Maye moved the Patriots offense into the red zone with three successful pass plays and an 11-yard scramble, adding +0.44 EPA per drop-back. However, he injured his ankle when Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson sacked him, stalling the Patriots opening drive (Hutchinson was also hurt on the play).

New England is heading into a Week 11 bye, giving Maye two weeks to rest before the Patriots next game. Still, things went from bad to worse on the injury front. Speaking after the game, head coach Mike Vrabel offered a brief update on Maye's status after he didn't return to the game due to his ankle injury.

"I know it was a lower leg injury. I don't know the exact details of it, but I know he couldn't go back in," Vrabel said.

2. Struggles Continue for Patriots WR A.J. Brown in Injury-Plagued Season

After missing the last two games with a knee injury, Brown had two catches for 27 yards on six targets in his return on Sunday, but it was cut short by another hamstring injury. Brown added a hamstring injury on his best play of the day: a 22-yard slant catch in the second half. Besides his first 30 snaps of the season in Seattle, Brown hasn't looked like himself, with a high-ankle sprain and a lingering knee issue flaring up in the opening 10 weeks.

When he is out there, Brown has struggled to play through contact on his downfield targets. At this stage of his career, Brown isn't a great separator, so he has to win by out-muscling corners at the catch point. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to do so consistently, as shown on a stop-route target where he couldn't create vertical push to separate underneath and come back to the ball, and the pass went through his hands on a contested catch.

At this point in the season, Brown isn't giving the Patriots offense much, so it may be time for New England to chalk it up to a lost season for the star receiver.

3. CB Christian Gonzalez Up-and-Down in Matchup vs. Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

After his worst game as a pro vs. the Packers in Week 9, there were discussions all week about Gonzalez's dip in performance, with the Patriots star cornerback needing a bounce-back game.