Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 7

The Patriots struggled to defend in zone coverage, with the Bears QB going 14-of-18 for 208 yards and a TD vs. zone. Above, New England appears to bust a coverage with Elliss and CB Charles Woods both ending up in the flat in cover-two. With two defenders in the same spot, the Pats are short a middle hook in their short zone distribution, and Williams finds WR Luther Burden for a 58-yard gain.

Over the last few weeks, the Patriots have busted more zone coverages than usual, with Burden's explosive this week and a 48-yard TD by Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. last week. During the mini-bye, the Pats defense has to clean up their zone structures to limit the big plays.

4. WR A.J. Brown Continues Quiet Start to Return From Injured Reserve

After struggling with drops last week, Brown had another relatively quiet night by his standards, catching three passes for 48 yards on six targets. Brown led all Pats wideouts with 46 snaps, and had another deep-ball opportunity that he couldn't finish. Maye targeted Brown on a 45-yard pass that the Pats QB dropped in the bucket, but Brown couldn't finish through contact. Bears CB Malik Muhammad swiped down on Brown's hands a beat early, but that's a catch you'd like to see Brown make. The Pats wideout ran a nice route on a 16-yard comebacker later. Still, New England needs more out of its star wide receiver moving forward.

5. Patriots Short-Handed O-Line Battles vs. Bears Defense on Thursday Night

Look, the Patriots are on their third-string guards at this point (LG Rouse, RG Pryor), and RT Morgan Moses is gutting it out for the team on a bad foot, so I'm going to grade the O-Line on a bit of a curve. This was the 10th different starting offensive line combination for the Patriots this season, and they used just seven different combinations in all of 2025. The run game struggles are an issue, as the offense is too Maye-centric at times because it can't find a consistent run game, which has put the Pats in too many third-and-pass situations.

As for pass protection, it was more scheme than 1-on-1 losses that beat the Patriots, with Moses as the only lineman to give up multiple pressures on initial viewing (three). The penalties were also costly, with 4 of 5 starters getting flagged at some point, including multiple false starts. For what it's worth, the explanation on LT Will Campbell's false start on a key fourth down in the second half was that he was moving his hand too aggressively in his set.

Chicago's schemed rushes, especially early, were a problem, which Maye took some of the responsibility for not getting the protections set properly. Overall, the passing offense still operated efficiently with a 42.9% pressure rate (NGS) while the run-blocking was poor. Again, it's tough to be overly critical of this group given the injuries that have hit the room.

6. RB Corey Kiner Earns More Opportunities, But Stevenson Carries the Load Once Again

After his clock-killing drive last week, the Patriots gave third-back Corey Kiner six snaps on offense this week, with him having more rush attempts (four carries, 13 yards) than second-year RB TreVeyon Henderson (three carries, 9 yards). Vrabel said after the game that Henderson is going to help this football team, which is true, but Kiner's ability to make himself small and find clean entry points through the line of scrimmage is notable. Stevenson had the best run of the night on a 13-yard FB wham scheme, but ultimately, the Patriots 20% rushing success rate ranks in the sixth percentile – the running game overall is a big work in progress.

7. Rookie Gabe Jacas Logs Five Pressures, Run Stuff as Defensive Bright Spot

One bright spot in the loss for the Patriots defense was the play of second-rounder Gabe Jacsa, who continues to flash. On one of his pressures, Jacas bull-rushed LT Ozzy Trapilo into Williams's lap, which forced the Bears QB to drop his eyes on a sack that was cleaned up by NCB Marcus Jones. Jacas's power profile is translating to the pro game, which is great to see, while the rookie bemoaned the fact that his pressures aren't leading to sacks yet. Each week, Jacas is one of my favorite players to watch on this Patriots team.

8. Special Teams Gives Up 47-yard KO Return, Bears K Cairo Santos Gets Last Laugh

Lastly, the Patriots had a breakdown in kickoff coverage when Bears return man Zavion Thomas had a 47-yard return that set up the Bears at the NE 43 on a field goal drive in the second quarter. The Pats got another good punting performance by Mitch Wishnowsky (two I20s) and K Andy Borregales made a 47-yard field goal and all his extra points. However, Santos was the story, rebounding from a 53-yard missed field goal by drilling a 58-yarder that put the Bears in front by two scores late in the game – that was a ballsy kick by Santos.