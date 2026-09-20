Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots win over the Steelers in Week 2

Maye's interception came on the "Spear" concept, where WRs Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins ran double post routes to clear out the coverage for TE Hunter Henry's backside crosser. With Henry working across the post-safety in cover-three, Maye thinks he has Henry winning on the route. However, the Steelers run a T/E stunt that gets home over the right side of the offensive line (Jack Sawyer) and Maye doesn't see LB Patrick Queen zone-dropping underneath Henry's route. Sawyer hits Maye as he throws and Queen intercepts the underthrown pass.

Again, it was encouraging to see big-play Maye return after the Seahawks limited the downfield passes in Week 1 (and the Super Bowl), but the negative plays are keeping New England out of the end zone.

4. CB Christian Gonzalez Shuts Down Steelers Star WR DK Metcalf in Matchup

Another highlight for the Patriots defense was All-Pro CB Christian Gonzalez winning his matchup against Steelers top wideout DK Metcalf. Gonzalez had 34 coverage matchups against Metcalf, holding the Steelers star to two catches for eight receiving yards on seven targets with a pass breakup. Metcalf had two drops, including dropping a shallow drag route that would've been enough for a third-down conversion, but Gonzalez won this matchup decisively.

With starting CB Carlton Davis III (neck) out, third-year CB Charles Woods was the next man up. Woods mostly covered Steelers third receiver Germie Bernard (23 routes) while NCB Marcus Jones covered slot WR Roman Wilson (24 routes). The Pats cornerbacks largely won across the board down a key starter, which contributed to the defense's big day on Sunday.

5. WR Romeo Doubs Bounces Back, Wide Receiver Snap Counts Without A.J. Brown

The Patriots are moving forward without star WR A.J. Brown (ankle) for the foreseeable future and mostly weathered that storm in their first week without Brown. Although they'll need to score more than 13 points, Doubs had a bounce-back performance with a team-high 96 receiving yards on three catches. Doubs had two explosives on his 63-yard catch (busted coverage) and a 29-yard reception on a scramble drill. He also separated on a slant route on a third-down play, but Maye's throw was off-target. Overall, it was a step in the right direction for Doubs. Here's how New England divided up its wide receiver snaps: Hollins (37), Doubs (35), Douglas (24), Williams (11), Chism (10) – about what you'd expect with Hollins, Doubs, and Douglas as the top three.

6. Patriots O-Line Losses Starting RG Mike Onwenu (Ankle) in First Quarter

According to reports, starting RG Mike Onwenu broke his ankle in Sunday's win. Onwenu has been one of the Pats best linemen, so those are big shoes to fill for veteran Greg Van Roten, who replaced Onwenu at right guard. Van Roten had to knock off some of the rest with two hurries allowed while C Jared Wilson also had some struggles in pass protection (three hurries) and RT Morgan Moses allowed a sack to Watt.

As for LT Will Campbell, he mostly saw Steelers pass-rusher Alex Highsmith (10 matchups) and only allowed one pressure to Highsmith. It's the second consecutive week that Campbell has played well against a front that gave him problems as a rookie. That said, the interior pressure, mainly passing off stunts with a new left and right guard from last year, remains a work in progress for the Patriots offensive line early in the season.

7. Patriots OC Josh McDaniels More Aggressive on First Down vs. Steelers

After a ton of chatter about McDaniels's approach to pound the rock vs. Seattle last week, the Patriots were more aggressive with 14 first-down passes to 10 runs in Week 2. On those first-down throws, the Patriots averaged 8.9 yards per play, so they mostly worked. However, the second guess this week was some 2nd-and-short runs that felt like missed opportunities.

For example, the Pats were driving in the third quarter following a 24-yard run and a 9-yard run by Stevenson. On 2nd-and-1 from the PIT 27, McDaniels dialed up another run that the Steelers stuffed for no gain. Pittsburgh then blew up a third-down screen and K Andy Borregales missed a 47-yard field goal. You expect Borregales to make anything inside 50 yards, but a play-action shot after two successful runs might've been the better call on second down.

8. K Andy Borregales Goes 2-for-3 on Field Goals (Misses from 47 yards)

As for the special teams, Borregales missed the 47-yarder wide right in the third quarter that would've given the Patriots a 10-point lead late in the third quarter. The Pats kicker bounced back with a make from 45 yards, but even that field goal attempt was a little iffy. On a positive note, P Mtich Wishnowsky did the job again with a 46.3-yard net (one I20) and Marcus Jones had a 19-yard return that set up the Patriots lone touchdown drive.