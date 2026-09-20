New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

HEAD COACH MIKE VRABEL
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, September 20, 2026
Q: Second game in a row, a very strong defensive effort. Today, the turnovers and constant harassment of [Aaron] Rodgers I'm guessing is what you were looking for.
MV: Well, that has to be the formula. You know what I mean? You have to affect the quarterback each and every week, and we have to do a better job and continue to do a good job of helping our quarterback be efficient, and he has a large part in that. But we know that that's the formula. I'm proud of our defense, proud of everybody. You know, a lot of guys stepped up. We had a lot of injuries, and we played a lot of guys that some of these guys haven't been here for, you know, probably around two weeks or so. And they play for us, so that's a great thing that they were ready to go. But we have to get healthy and figure out who's available next week for a huge challenge.
Q: How big was the X play by [TreVeyon] Henderson in the first quarter to get you going?
MV: Well, I mean, again, that's what you need. We talked about creating X plays offensively – you need great execution and extra effort. And I think we had good execution, and then Pop [Douglas] provided the extra effort to spring the block there that got TreVeyon into the end zone.
Q: For Drake's [Maye] interception there, what were your thoughts on the decision to throw that?
MV: I mean, again, we're gonna look at the tape. I think we have to continue to be aggressive and figure out where the guy is, and maybe Hunter can come back and help him; maybe we can throw it over the guy's head give Hunter a chance. I don't know. I mean, the guy made a good play. We didn't make a very good one. Those things are gonna end up costing us. But I love the way that we responded defensively, and, again, we see how critical the football is, who possesses it and how you finish drives.
Q: Hi, Coach. Walk me through sort of the defensive touchdown and the overall pressure that your defense put on Aaron Rogers throughout the game.
MV: I mean, it's a good mix. I think the defensive coaches, I think Zach [Kuhr] and everybody over there does a fantastic job. Well, I think all the credit goes to the players. But certainly, being able to see Christian Barmore affect the quarterback with the holding and a forced fumble and seeing everybody work and compete, and work together to affect the quarterback. And the coverage has to be there long enough for the rush to get there. I think Ponder had a couple of those fumble recoveries last year and was able to score, and it was fun to see him be able to get into the end zone today.
Q: Hi, Mike. I'm curious, with the edge group, you talked about players stepping up due to injury. What did you see from them specifically Gabe [Jacas] and Elijah [Ponder] today?
MV: Those are the guys we've been playing with. And I thought Quintayvious Hutchins had a good rush there later on in the game, and these guys have all been practicing and working really hard. I guess I'm just proud of them. You know what I mean? You look over there, and they got TJ Watt and [Alex] Highsmith and [Nick] Herbig, and we've got Ponder and Jacas and Quintayvious. So, I'm proud of our guys for going out there and being ready.
Q: Mike, what has allowed Gabe [Jacas] to be a quick study and make an impact here once the season started?
MV: Well, I mean, he cares an extreme amount. He comes in early; he stays late; he's with Mike Smith; he works with me; he works with all the coaches; he cares about his teammates. He goes hard, makes mistakes. The thing about Gabe is that he can work through mistakes, and I think that's really critical for any young player trying to improve is – you have to be willing to make new mistakes and be okay with that and be able to be coached. And I think he's been able to do that.
Q: Mike, any updates on any of the injured guys? And then also, just what does it say about the team's depth that you guys stay competitive through all those injuries?
MV: Well, I don't have any updates. Again, that's what we have to be able to do is create those opportunities for the next guy in and be able to coach everybody the same. We ask everybody to show up each week and prepare as a starter. I know that sometimes that's hard, and sometimes guys prepare really hard to be a starter and they don't end up playing or having a major role. And then sometimes like today, they have to be ready to go. So, I'm proud of everybody that helped contribute, especially the players themselves that were ready to go.
Q: Mike, 13 points by the offense a week after just scoring 10. Just what's your concern level with Drake Maye and the offense right now, and are you worried he's maybe pressing a little too much?
MV: No, just trying to win the game, Ben. You're not gonna ruin my Sunday, but I'll come back to you tomorrow. Thanks, bud.
Q: Mike, related to that, it looked like Drake [Maye] looked like on a couple of the sacks that Drake took that he had some opportunities. How do you get him going?
MV: Well, the same way that we did, you know what I mean? We gotta hit some plays, and again, you just gotta go out and play, have fun, compete, but make great decisions. You know, I can only imagine what it's like being a quarterback in the National Football League. Again, he's the one that's gonna orchestrate and conduct everything that we do and make sure that everybody believes that the play that we're running is gonna be the one that's successful. And not every time it is, but he has to be able to take that demeanor and spread it to the football team, throw it to the guy that's open, and again, make great decisions. I'm always gonna trust his decision. I'm gonna trust every player's decision that has the football. We'll continue to keep working, and I thought there were some really great throws down the field and some opportunities. If he doesn't feel it, then he doesn't feel it.
Q: Mike, with [Michael] Pittman being a later scratch for them, at what point in the week was the decision made to have Christian [Gonzalez] shadow Metcalf as much as he did today?
MV: Well, I don't recall. I mean, I recall, I'm just not gonna tell you, I guess. I just saw somebody say, "I don't recall" a bunch of times, so it's just like a show or something – he was in court. I mean, there's a fine balance. I think I talked about it; Zach [Kuhr] talks about the impact that it makes on everybody else. Gonzo wants those challenges. You can see the competitive spirit. And again, when we talk about being the most physical unit that translates. You see the physical stab and being able to cover. I love the fact that sometimes they catch the football on you, and he comes right back and challenges. I know that they complete less than they complete.
Q: Hey, Mike. I want to ask you about Romeo Doubs. The first week, obviously he went through some difficulties, but today delivered two explosive plays for your team. Your thoughts on him?
MV: Romeo dropped one ball last week in the first game. You guys, I mean, I've seen that he dropped three passes. I don't think he dropped three passes. He dropped one. We get back to work. People drop passes, people miss tackles. You guys just don't see them all the time. You guys see the drops and the easy ones. Romeo got back to work and worked extremely hard. Todd [Downing] did a great job. We'll get back and we'll coach him. Going up and trusting your hands and staying focused and all those things that are critical. Drake [Maye] gave him some good opportunities, and hopefully we can continue to progress and continue to finish those drives that you guys were talking about here today. I thought we had a lot of positive plays, we just didn't finish enough drives, and that limited our scoring.
QUARTERBACK DRAKE MAYE
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, September 20, 2026
Q: A little better than last week, but still not quite where you would like it, scoring just 13 points offensively.
DM: Good question. Just a summary? Yeah, definitely not where we want to be, I think. Just a point of making some plays, picking up some first downs, and then end up just stalling out. I think it starts with me making good decisions, being in good plays. It starts with us finishing the drives. I think when you finish the drives, we got down there past the 50 multiple times, and kind of just penalties, one delay game on my end. Just little things that are just hurting ourselves, and it is going to end up coming back to bite us, so it already bit us once last week. Our defense is playing great, and shout out to, it is fun watching them play. We have got to match it and have some more urgency, and it starts in practice.
Q: How much are you grinding as you go about your business here early on in the season, and what kind of things did you like that you were able to keep doing and keep going as the game went on?
DM: Yeah, I think you are figuring us as an offense out early in the weeks, and when you are playing against teams early in the weeks, you are figuring out what we have got, who we are. I think it is just a nature of doing things at a higher level, executing better. Extra effort. We talked about this week, extra effort, extra execution, and I think things when we did, it showed up. We made some big plays, and TreVeyon [Henderson]'s touchdown had everybody blocked up. Pop [Douglas] made a huge block, and you just see the extra effort when it works. When we strain a little bit harder, good things happen, and then just doing that more and more, and it starts in practice.
Q: Vrabel just answered a question saying, "We are just trying to win the game. Not going to ruin my Sunday," when asked about the offense. How do you feel after a game where maybe you did not play your best, but you guys still came away with a win?
DM: Yeah, it is tough in this league. It is tough to, you want, we want to execute and be successful on offense and still know that that was not our best football when you come out with a win. So, you have got to take it, see it both ways. You have got to be excited, and enjoy the win, but at the same time, you realize that playing like this is not going to end up with offensively, us leading our team to wins. I think that is what it starts, and it starts with me and starts with more juice, and coming there at halftime, you have got to feel like, "Man, we are going to go out there and score and put it on them and put the game away," because our defense is giving those opportunities. So, it is nothing to hang your hat on. It is early on, but at the same time, we have got to have some urgency and a little fire under us.
Q: Just curious, when you see Michael Onwenu go down like that, what was it like to see the team bounce back and be able to put together some drives, and specifically with Greg [Van Roten], him coming in and filling that void?
DM: Yeah, it is heartbreaking when you see a guy like Mike who has played through injuries, been here since he was a rookie, playing multiple positions and just does the... He is just gritty. He leaves it all out there and make sure to check in on him, see how he is doing. But at the same time, Greg comes in there and guys are stepping up, and you have got Greg and Mo (Morgan Moses) over there. That is combined at least 70 years over there, so they have got a lot of experience and they know how to play together, and they have been on teams before. So, I have got full confidence in GVR when he came in there, and we definitely got some clean things up, but full confidence and we ran the ball at times really well.
Q: Josh [McDaniels] was saying midweek you guys are going to have to learn how defenses defend you guys differently this season. It seemed like they sent a lot of first down pressure. Aside from that, how would you describe what the Steelers had with their game plan today?
DM: Yeah, I think you saw a little bit earlier, they are trying to guard us man to man, and we hit some plays on them from that standpoint. Then they later tried to bring some pressure and play some blitz zones behind it. Then they did some things on third downs to try to heat us up. So, I have got to have answers. I have got to get the ball out and realize that extending drives and doing things the right way, and taking what they give me, but at the same time being aggressive.
Q: On the deep balls maybe through these last two weeks, are you putting the ball where you want to put it? It feels like maybe some of them have been under thrown. I do not know if that is intentional or...
DM: Yeah, the one, Eli [Raridon], I thought Eli made a great play. He had a linebacker on him, was trying to give him a ball that he could go up and catch, and I thought he made a great play. The one from the other standpoint, Romeo, I could have maybe given it out there on the rollout one a little farther. He may would have scored, but I felt that one came out of my hand well. The one to Hunter in the first drive, I felt that was good. He made it, he had a great route and got open, and then the one to Hunter on the interception, I just have got to give him a chance farther with the linebacker kind of panicking back. But at the same time, I can give it kind of underneath and keep the drive going once we get into that almost high red zone area, trying to take a shot and hit one. But at the same time, you have got to know that that is not always the time to take a shot on first down.
Q: I wanted to ask you about those big plays. Was it nice to just get some of those explosives back and especially the one to Romeo [Doubs] on the big rollout play?
DM: Yeah, I think I maybe even put it out in front a little more, he may have scored. But, good to get some big plays, and we had some big runs and we, with us, we feel like the more plays that we can have and pick up first downs, the more the X plays and the big plays will come. Because we have got guys that, we have got a great coaching staff that gets us in the right stuff and us just have got to go execute it. So, it is nice seeing that, but at the same time, those cannot follow up those plays with negative ones or being yardage where you feel like we are at the advantage and push back and have something push us back or penalties from that standpoint. So, it is just the little things. It starts with me doing them better and making them more important, and I think that is the big thing, so thank you, guys.
ADDITIONAL PATRIOTS PLAYERS
Christian Barmore, DT
(On if they took this game personal)
"Well, really, every game is personal. It feels like we expect a lot of things of this defense, especially things we do. So, every time we're on the field, we take it personal. Practice, it doesn't matter. We want to be a dominant defense. That's our goal. We want to keep it moving forward."
(On winning against Aaron Rodgers)
"It was exciting. Played him before my second year, almost had him in my first ever game. It was exciting. He's one of the best ever."
(On how their performance today can help motivate the defense)
"It's all about commitment. We all got one job to do. We all got to make the right shot. It ain't about selfish play here – everybody's got a role to play. So, as our coaches tell us, give us a role. We got to do our best at our role. We're telling y'all that we're going to make it happen to anybody. It doesn't matter who they are. It's about being a great team player. That's our goal."
Kevin Byard III, S
(On how the defense was so impactful)
"I think it's our identity, how we play ball. Guys were flying around, wanting to make plays, having fun, celebrating with each other. There was just an infectious energy that we talked about all week, about who was going to be the most physical team. Obviously, that would be the team to win the game. I felt like guys made the effort to go out there and play fast and physical. It was very good to get a win, to hold a Hall of Fame quarterback and their offense to three points feels pretty good."
(On almost having an interception)
"Yeah, I wanted it bad. I kind of knew the ball hit the ground, so I just tried to keep up a good acting job. I got very close to one, but it's more about the win and to see Gabe [Jacas] get an interception. We got the sack strip fumble touchdown, we should've had one earlier in the game. It's just fun, all the coverage and the pass rush working together."
(On how the defensive line makes it easier for him)
"Very easy especially with the DBs we have too. Like I said, it's like the coverage and the pass rush working together, if we can go to a second or third read, we know the big boys up front are going to be hunting and coming after that ball. I feel like it was a full team defense win, it was everybody working together."
Will Campbell, T
(On Mike Onwenu's injury during today's game)
"Losing big Mike is tough. He means so much not only to this team, but our room. He's such a great player and such a good leader. He played really good football ever since he's gotten here. Obviously, somebody is going to have to step up and fill his shoes for him. I'm praying for him and just thinking about him."
(On playing with Greg Van Roten since he joined the team)
"He's has been awesome. He's been an awesome addition to the room. Great personality, works hard, and a lot of experience. It's nice to have another veteran presence and it's pretty insane that he's even older than Morgan [Moses]."
(On playing against Pittsburgh's front today)
"They're extremely talented and a really good football team. Obviously, it wasn't perfect, but we made the plays when we needed to and our defense played a heck of a game. Guys were flying around, making plays, and taking the ball away. They were able to pick us up whenever stuff wasn't going our way. Hats off to them and we'll clean up some stuff that way we can help them out a little bit more."
(On the Patriots' run game today)
"I think that's how you want to set the tone each game. Being able to run the football on your terms and being able to give those guys behind us some creases to run because they're extremely talented. Just giving those guys every opportunity we can to help us make plays."
(On the team letting up three sacks in first half and cleaning it up in the second half)
"It was just trusting our technique and playing together. It's just five guys as one and no leakage. Just keep fighting. The game is not won in the first half, so just putting whatever behind us as a unit that we need to put behind. Just learn from it and continue to keep going."
DeMario Douglas, WR
(On the amount of injuries today)
"We've just got to have that next man mentality. I think everybody prepares as a starter. So, when somebody goes down, somebody can step up, step in and do what they need to do."
(On how confident the offense is in their defense)
"Oh, man, it gives us confidence. But I feel like we need to play more complementary football. If we start doing that, it's going to be crazy. Our defense is especially playing well. Once we get going and find out what we need to do, it's going to be great."
(On how the battle on the field felt today with the turnovers)
"I think it happens in this league. Their defense is good. They punch at the ball; they don't forget turnovers. We did a good job of playing that next play, having that next play mentality. Once something went bad, we all could have been like, 'Ah, man it's looking slow'. Salute everybody coming together and finishing that game."
Christian Gonzalez, CB
(On the defense's performance)
"We played good team defense. We left some plays out there that we can obviously come back and get in the film room and fix. I am proud of this defense and proud of this team. We went out there and fought hard. That's a physical team. The Steelers are a physical team. They came in and always want to be physical. So, our challenge was to be more physical as a defense. I think we did that, and we are going to enjoy this one."
(On his matchup with DK Metcalf)
"Had a fun match-up. It is always fun seeing their best guy and just going out there and competing. That's what you love as a corner. Being a corner is just going out there, playing ball and competing against the best. It only helps me get better. [I'll be] able to get in the film room and watch it and see what I can do against somebody like him, somebody that is a stronger receiver, learn from it and move on."
(On the multiple injuries on defense)
"I am proud of Jay [Jaylen] Reed that came in. We preach in the room that you've got to prepare as a starter. It's football. Nobody knows what's going to happen. Everybody throughout the week does an amazing job of being in the meeting room, being there, being present, taking notes. If they might not get as many reps in practice, they are back there. If you see them back there, taking the walkthrough reps, they're asking questions as if they are starters. That's what we preach, because like I said, you never know what is going to happen. I am proud of the guys that came in. They played really well, happy for them."
TreVeyon Henderson, RB
(On how it felt to be back)
"I am thankful. I am thankful that the Lord gave me this opportunity to be back out here with my teammates. And just being able to serve them, and being able to come out here and give it the best that I can to help this team win games. I am grateful. I am excited to continue and move forward."
(On scoring a touchdown)
"It was great. That is something Coach Vrabel has been mentioning – that we really need X plays. I couldn't have done it without the offensive linemen, the receivers, and the tight ends. Everybody just doing their job. It's a team game. I can't do it by myself, I need those guys up front. I appreciate them taking care of the dirty work."
(On the offenses performance)
"I think what we have to do better is just finishing games. It is our identity. Coach Vrabel talks about going out there and playing with our identity, and I think that's just what we got to continue to do a better job of doing. It's just coming together and finishing games – especially the offense. And so, we're just going to grow and build, and come back to work, and keep getting better."
Hunter Henry, TE
(On the efficiency of the offense today)
"I mean, look, offensive football is hard. You need all 11 guys on the same page on every single play. And we've got to be more consistent on doing that. So, obviously on some of those plays, we were able to do that. We've got to all look at ourselves in the mirror and try to keep getting better. It's fun to be able to do that in a way. We did a lot of good things out there today. We just got to keep getting better."
(On if he saw progress today in the team)
"I think, obviously, we moved the ball well. We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit on some negative plays, penalties, obviously turnovers are huge. We've got to clean these things up. Because you keep playing these good teams, and keep giving them chances, it's going to make it harder on our defense. Obviously, our defense played insanely good. It's a lot of fun watching those guys fly around right now and see how they're playing. But, it's fun to kind of fix these mistakes and be able to learn from this."
(On the amount of injuries and staying afloat)
"Well, that's what I think this team continues to do. We've got a lot of good football players on this team. It's just, honestly, the next man up, 'What more can I do?' Guys are excited for that opportunity. They're going to be excited for that opportunity in this next week, and next coming weeks. I think we have a lot of good football players that are excited."
(On the defenses performance)
"They make our life pretty easy when you have two turnovers, obviously score one, holding a team like that to three points. Just flying around, making a lot of plays. We went against them all at camp – they made our day-to-day pretty hard. We've got to clean some things up on offense and do different things. But, I'm proud of us for continuing to fight. It's always good to get a win."
(On Drake Maye's performance)
"Drake's the same guy every day. Everybody likes to talk about him and do all this stuff. Obviously, he's the quarterback. But, Drake's the same guy. He brings that same energy every single day, continuing to try to get better and be consistent. He's our guy. We're excited to continue to build and make it better."
Gabe Jacas, LB
(On making Aaron Rodgers uncomfortable and how he felt)
"I felt pretty good, I think we did everything well on defense, we hit all of our keys defensively. It's one game and it feels good to win my first NFL game."
(On the pressure)
"Just takeaways, hammer at the ball, be on the attack each and every quarter and finishing. The way our first half ended last weekend, kind of the same situation, we had a good first half. If they don't score, they don't win."
(On his interception)
"It was good, he didn't like being tackled but still cool just to get an interception on Aaron Rodgers. I came up to him after the game, it was pretty funny just to chop it up with him. He didn't say anything [after the hit], I just picked him up, smiled at him, and just kept playing. He had said something to me over the course of the game, which is pretty funny because I was just always in his face. He was like, 'You just keep trying to take my head off', which was funny to have that interaction with him.
(On difference in takeaways from last week to this week)
"I think we were able to stop them on early downs and was able to get back on track. Getting to second and long and third and long, that was the goal this week."
Morgan Moses, T
(On his block during TreVeyon Henderson's touchdown)
"It was a heck of a call. Obviously, speed kills. He hit that hole and he made it look easy for me. I wouldn't say it was my job, but he definitely made me look good on it, so I'll take it… It's always fun when you get your name called and you notice a play where you get to get out in space and show a little bit of athleticism, especially at my age. You look forward to it and obviously it's something that I've done in the past, so it's not new to me. It's always a good deal when you look up and see the running back 20 yards ahead of you running into the end zone. It's always a good feeling."
(On the receiver's blocking performance today)
"We talked about [Pittsburgh's] front and what they bring to the table. That's their identity, their front seven. We knew it was going to take all 11 to be able to wear them down and get the ball going. That's something that we talked about all week just 11 on seven. Our 11 blocking their seven. I think it showed up in parts of the game where we really needed it. Anytime you can get a receiver in there to go down there and get some blocks in. It's not the prettiest thing to do, but we definitely see it and they definitely get praised for it as well."
(On his message to Mike Onwenu during the game today)
"It's been a pleasure being able to play beside somebody so dominant. Just the relationship that we've built over the last couple of years. I care more about the person than the football player. What he brings to the table and just helping me every day. I can't sit here and say that I can do all these things myself without having a good partner in crime. Anytime you lose somebody of that caliber, it's hard. Mike knows we got him and we'll do anything for him. The biggest thing is keeping him around here and keeping him as a part of this team. He's a building block for us, so you can't replace a guy like that with that type of his stature and what he stands for as an offensive lineman."
Elijah Ponder, LB
(On the last time he scored a touchdown)
"I'll start with the first. Last time I scored a touchdown, I think my second year at Cal Poly. Pick six, I think it was like 70 yards or something. All I can remember, I was just dead tired afterwards."
(On the opportunities he's had as an undrafted rookie)
"Yeah, it's really a blessing. All I can do is thank God for putting me in this position and with all these opportunities. And I could just thank Coach Vrabes (Mike Vrabel) as well. And then from there, just taking advantage of my opportunities. Getting the chance to go out there, just play football with the guys and just be a part of the team. So, I'm really appreciative."
(On Gabe Jacas' development)
"Yeah, Gabe's a good player, and he's going to be a great player. He's taking the steps. You can tell he's engaged with everything we do, from 8:00 a.m. to whenever we leave the facility. He's always there. He's always looking at ways to get better, and I appreciate that, and I think everybody appreciates that, to see a young guy come in, just focus on what he needs to do and get it done."
(On celebrating his touchdown)
"I'm definitely going to keep the ball. This is my first touchdown, so I'm definitely going to keep the first one. But honestly, when I score, I just black out. It's just too much excitement. So, I just start screaming. That is usually what happens. But yeah, definitely a blessing."