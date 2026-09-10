New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/9

CB CHRISTIAN GONZALEZ

(On what it was like battling Seattle) "That's a good team – great team. It hurts. But it's the beginning of the season. It's the first one and you obviously want to start out on a win, but we went out there and we competed, did what we had to do, made some mistakes, and we'll get in the film room and watch it and move on and be ready for Pittsburgh."

(On how it feels to be the highest paid cornerback in the league) "I'm extremely blessed and thankful. I love this team. I love Boston. I love the city. This is where I want to be, and I'm happy to be here. I'm glad we got it done."

(On what the Seahawks did to mix up formations) "I think the Seahawks do a great job of moving their playmakers around. I'm talking about guys like Jaxon (Smith-Njigba), Shaheed, and Kupp. They do a lot of motions to keep people moving. As a defense that's hard when you never know where a receiver is going to be. Props to them for doing that and making it tough on us. On that touchdown (45 YD run from Smith-Njigba), they caught us in defense. We'll watch film and move on from it."

RB RHAMONDRE STEVENSON

(On how he feels after coming up short) "Yeah, we battled, but battling isn't good enough. We'll go back to the drawing board, look at the film, see what we did well, and see what we need to fix."

(On if he had a chance to see AJ Brown after his injury) "You never want to see one of our guys go out. I haven't had the chance to see him yet, but I definitely will. I'm sending some prayers up for him."

(On how the team lifts up Drake Maye after a tough loss) "It's not on one person at all. This is a team game, we win together and we lose together. I wouldn't pinpoint on one single person in that room. We all have to get better. Back to the drawing board like I said and figure it out."

(On utilizing short passes in the first half) "I wouldn't say that (it was our gameplan). We were just trying to stay above on the down and distance, stay ahead of the chains. I would just say we were trying to get positive plays."

S KEVIN BYARD III

(On his thoughts on the game) "It was a very competitive game. Obviously, two teams that were just in the Super Bowl. Electric game. Electric energy. I think it just came down to turnovers. We didn't get any, and they got three. So their defense did better than us. We finished the game as a team. We needed to go out there and win the game in a hostile environment. Hats off to them. They played phenomenal in the second half."

(On if they let the Seattle Seahawks off the hook) "We just didn't finish. That's how I would phrase it. We didn't finish. Going into this fourth quarter, we knew that this is a really good team. They were going to bounce back. They were going to make some plays. We felt like we made them early. Cooper Kupp made a really good catch down there and was able to force the field goal. Obviously, JSN (Jaxon Smith-Njigba) scored a touchdown, broke a tackle, and made a play. Overall, as a team, we just didn't finish the way we needed to on the road against the Super Bowl champions. There's going to be a lot of things to learn from the film, but I do think that we're not necessarily proud of the result, but we're proud of the effort that we put out here on tape. We'll just get back to the drawing board and get ready for our home opener."

(On what the adjustment was like for them when Sam Darnold left and Drew Lock took over) "The game plan didn't veer off a lot from what we were going to do. We stayed aggressive. I've played against Drew Lock a few times. He's going to go out there and sling it. He has a lot of confidence. I'm pretty sure they had a lot of confidence in him. And he made a lot of plays that helped his team win. I think we contained him for the majority of the game. He made a couple of plays, but outside of that, we just didn't create the turnovers that we needed to create to get our offense some more possessions to try to go out there and win the game."

T WILL CAMPBELL

(On how he thought they handled the noise) "I thought we handled it well. We prepared very hard to come into this atmosphere. We've been working on our silent cadence for a long time leading up to this, and I thought we handled it well. We just came up short tonight."

(On what this game means to him coming off the Super Bowl and if he thinks of it as a bounce back) "I wouldn't say I'm trying to bounce back. For me, it's about showing my teammates, myself, and the coaching staff that I'm a better player than what I put on tape at the Super Bowl. I'm just trying to help my team win in any way I can. Just going out there and doing my job and helping the guys around me make plays."

(On why he thinks he's a better player now than he was at the Super Bowl) "I just think there's a lot of growth. From the Year 1 guy to the Year 2. I really attacked this offseason, and the coaches, we really honed-in on some things, and we're working on some new stuff. Just trying to excel in every area of my game from last year."

CB CARLTON DAVIS III

(On the positives from the game today against Seattle) "We were winning the game down into the fourth quarter. Just got to finish, man. Moving on, we know that we have a team that can go back. We've just got to execute."

(On what was learned tonight) "That we came back just as good as that team from last year, maybe better. We just have to finish the game."

LB GABE JACAS

(On what his first regular season NFL game felt like) "Feel good. First regular season game as a rookie. I'll never forget this moment, playing in this environment, this crowd. We did what we do on defense, and it was just good to be out there for my first regular season game."

(On his performance today) "Not bad. I mean, there's a lot of stuff I can clean up. First sack, first game. Not too bad, just look at the film when I get back and work on the things I need to work on. You know, just continue to improve as weeks go on."

(On feeling more comfortable week after week) "The preseason definitely helped. Then coming into the game, the preparation that we had, like a week or two to prepare for this game. I was comfortable out there and just playing football."

WR MACK HOLLINS

(On the last interception today) "I don't know what he (Drake Maye) said. I can only control my side and try to break it up. I wasn't able to do that. You can't get them back. You've got to move on and get better."

(On if anything changed when A.J. Brown left the game) "Yeah, he wasn't in the game anymore and we keep playing. I wish life was like that, where you could wait for your guys to come back and be healthy again but, it's NFL football."

T MORGAN MOSES

(On speaking to Romeo Doubs after he was being hard on himself) "He's (Romeo Doubs) the definition of a leader. All of us got some things that we look in the mirror at ourselves and say, 'Hey, we can get better.' Going back to the drawing board. I think Game 1 is always the hardest, because you never know what they're going to throw out there. But you just go play football. You line the football up wherever you line it up, and you go out there and you play football. There's some things that you want to get back that you can't get back, but it's going to make you a better player for the rest of the season."

(On if Mike Vrabel told them that it's Game 1 and there's a lot more football to play) "That's just us as a football team. The one thing to look at is we went out there and battled all 60 minutes. You can hang your hat on that and say that this is a team full of guys that laid it on the line for their brothers. At the end of the day, sometimes talent runs out, but when you can look to the guy and know that he's given all his effort and you can look to the other guy and he's given all his effort, that's all you can ask for. For us, it's just to get back in the office and get back to the details, fundamentals, and techniques of things."