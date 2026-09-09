Week 1 Inactives: Patriots at Seahawks

Wed Sep 09 - 11:20 PM | Thu Sep 10 - 01:30 AM
Immediately after the game host Jack Webb returns with Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Troy Brown to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. Send your questions to be answered on air to [podcasts@patriots.com](mailto:podcasts@patriots.com) or call us at 508-298-0398 or toll free at 855-PATS-500.
Wed Sep 09 - 11:20 PM | Thu Sep 10 - 12:30 AM
Watch Patriots postgame press conferences from head coach Mike Vrabel, quarterback Drake Maye and select players immediately after New England's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Mon Sep 14 | 08:55 AM - 05:00 PM
Tune in all day for PATRIOTS MONDAY. Hear from Head Coach Mike Vrabel, Quarterback Drake Maye and your favorite Patriots players every Monday during the season. Join Sportsradio 93.7 WEEI's The Greg Hill Show at 9am, Jones and Keefe from 10-2 and the WEEI Afternoon Show until 6pm as they review and preview all the Patriots action all season long.