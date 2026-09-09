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Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Gabe Jacas' first career sack brings Drew Lock to the ground in second quarter

Drake Maye's loft to Eli Raridon is the first TD of the 2026 NFL Season!

Drake Maye connects with A.J. Brown for the first time on a 7-yard gain in Seattle

Drake Maye escapes up the middle for a 10-yard gain

Dre'Mont Jones engulfs Sam Darnold to notch Patriots' first sack of 2026

Kevin Byard III Leads the Team Huddle Ahead of Seahawks Game

Patriots Pregame Show 9/9: Patriots at Seahawks Week 1 Preview

Inactives Analysis: Patriots elevate RB Lan Larison from practice squad with TreVeyon Henderson inactive for season opener vs. Seahawks

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots at Seahawks

Patriots 2026 Season Hype Set to Dream on by Aerosmith

Patriots Elevate Two Players from the Practice Squad

Expert Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Patriots at Seahawks

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Seahawks

Patriots Gameplan: 3 keys to victory in Super Bowl rematch vs. the Seahawks

Patriots All Access: Seahawks Preview, Vrabel's Preseason X's & O's, Alumni Reflect on Events of September 11th

Injury Report Analysis: Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) ruled out for season-opener vs. Seahawks

Week 1 Injury Report: Patriots at Seahawks

Patriots Unfiltered 9/8: Seahawks Preview, Reported Gonzo Extension, 2026 Season Questions

Patriots Catch-22 9/8: Reported Gonzalez Extension, Seahawks Preview, Players/Matchups to Watch

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots at Seahawks

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 1 game on September 9, 2026. 

Sep 09, 2026 at 06:50 PM
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The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 1 game on September 9, 2026.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVES

CB Karon Prunty
RB TreVeyon Henderson
LB Erick Hunter
T Walter Rouse
C Ben Brown
WR Efton Chism
QB Behren Morton

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS INACTIVES

WR Tory Horton
FS Ty Okada
SS Nick Emmanwori
TE Nick Kallerup
G Beau Stephens
DT Mike Morris
QB Jalen Milroe

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Inactives Analysis: Patriots elevate RB Lan Larison from practice squad with TreVeyon Henderson inactive for season opener vs. Seahawks

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