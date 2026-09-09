Expert Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 24, Seahawks 21
The motivated offensive line has heard about what unfolded in the Super Bowl all offseason, and if it delivers the type of performance it is capable of, this is a game where Drake Maye, A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson and Co., can lead the team to victory.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Seahawks
Mike Clay, ESPN: Seahawks
Chris Fowler, ESPN: Seahawks
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Seahawks
Eric Moody, ESPN: Seahawks
Jason Reid, ESPN: Seahawks
Ben Solak, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Seahawks
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Seahawks 26, Patriots 14
This rematch of the February Super Bowl will go much like that game. The Seahawks will dominate. Opening on the road in this stadium is a tough ask for any team. The Patriots' offense didn't play well in the postseason and didn't against Seattle in the Super Bowl. That plays out again here. Seattle wins it.
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Seahawks
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Seahawks
John Breech, CBS Sports: Seahawks
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Seahawks
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Seahawks
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Patriots 24, Seahawks 21
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Seahawks 27, Patriots 23
Seattle does just enough to avoid Patriots upset in the opener.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 26, Seahawks 24
Tough way to open a season for the Pats but they were undefeated on the road last year and I think we'll see a similar kind of gritty resolve. With starters from both teams seeing their first live tackling action since the Super Bowl, I expect it to be a bit messy, but NE pulls it out.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Seahawks 28, Patriots 24
My heart wants to pick the Patriots to make a statement, and I think the game will be much more competitive than the Super Bowl, but the home team on banner night is 17-4 since the league started having them open the season – Seahawks in an instant classic.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer