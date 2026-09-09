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Expert Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Published: Sep 09, 2026 at 12:08 PM Updated: Sep 09, 2026 at 12:08 PM
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Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 24, Seahawks 21

The motivated offensive line has heard about what unfolded in the Super Bowl all offseason, and if it delivers the type of performance it is capable of, this is a game where Drake Maye, A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson and Co., can lead the team to victory.

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Seahawks

Mike Clay, ESPN: Seahawks

Chris Fowler, ESPN: Seahawks

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Seahawks

Eric Moody, ESPN: Seahawks

Jason Reid, ESPN: Seahawks

Ben Solak, ESPN: Patriots

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Seahawks

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Seahawks 26, Patriots 14

This rematch of the February Super Bowl will go much like that game. The Seahawks will dominate. Opening on the road in this stadium is a tough ask for any team. The Patriots' offense didn't play well in the postseason and didn't against Seattle in the Super Bowl. That plays out again here. Seattle wins it.

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Seahawks

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Seahawks

John Breech, CBS Sports: Seahawks

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Seahawks

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Seahawks

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Patriots 24, Seahawks 21

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Seahawks 27, Patriots 23

Seattle does just enough to avoid Patriots upset in the opener.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 26, Seahawks 24

Tough way to open a season for the Pats but they were undefeated on the road last year and I think we'll see a similar kind of gritty resolve. With starters from both teams seeing their first live tackling action since the Super Bowl, I expect it to be a bit messy, but NE pulls it out.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Seahawks 28, Patriots 24

My heart wants to pick the Patriots to make a statement, and I think the game will be much more competitive than the Super Bowl, but the home team on banner night is 17-4 since the league started having them open the season – Seahawks in an instant classic.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

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