Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks | Week 1

The 2026 season will kick off with a Super Bowl LX rematch between the Patriots and Seahawks in Seattle on Wednesday, Sept. 9. It will be the Patriots first-ever game played on a Wednesday. It is also the first Week 1 Super Bowl rematch since the 2016 season when Denver hosted Carolina in a rematch of Super Bowl 50. The NFL has started the season one other time on a Wednesday night, which was in 2012 when the New York Giants hosted the Dallas Cowboys. That game was moved to Wednesday due to the Democratic National Convention. In addition to the 2012 game, there have been three other Wednesday games in modern times with two Christmas games on Wednesday in 2024, and then in 2020, a Week 12 game between Baltimore and Pittsburgh that was moved to Wednesday due to COVID.