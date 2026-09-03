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Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks | Week 1

The New England Patriots open the regular season traveling to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Wednesday, September 9th at 8:20 PM ET.

Sep 03, 2026 at 01:33 PM
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WEEK 1 · Wed 09/09 · 8:20 PM EDT

AT

Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks

NBC / NBC 10 Boston
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
LUMEN FIELD
GAME CENTER

PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
SEAHAWKS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Roster Flip-Card (PDF coming soon)

The 2026 season will kick off with a Super Bowl LX rematch between the Patriots and Seahawks in Seattle on Wednesday, Sept. 9. It will be the Patriots first-ever game played on a Wednesday. It is also the first Week 1 Super Bowl rematch since the 2016 season when Denver hosted Carolina in a rematch of Super Bowl 50. The NFL has started the season one other time on a Wednesday night, which was in 2012 when the New York Giants hosted the Dallas Cowboys. That game was moved to Wednesday due to the Democratic National Convention. In addition to the 2012 game, there have been three other Wednesday games in modern times with two Christmas games on Wednesday in 2024, and then in 2020, a Week 12 game between Baltimore and Pittsburgh that was moved to Wednesday due to COVID.

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SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will meet in the season-opener in a rematch of Super Bowl LX, where New England fell, 29-13, on Feb. 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Patriots will look to snap a fourgame losing streak overall to Seattle. Since 2000, Seattle is the only team that has a winning record against New England with a 4-2 mark. The Patriots have a .500 record against Green Bay, Kansas City and San Francisco and a winning record against everybody else during that time frame.

This week will be the 22nd overall meeting between the two teams. Seattle leads the all-time series 12-9. The Patriots have lost the last three regular season meetings, most recently a 23-20 overtime loss in Week 2 of the 2024 season on Sept. 15 at Gillette Stadium.

Seattle joins San Francisco and Philadelphia as the only teams to have a winning record against New England at Gillette Stadium.

QUICK HITS

The Seahawks are one of two the non-divisional teams that the Patriots have played twice in the regular season in the same year. That scheduling oddity with Seattle took place during the 1993 season, the only year in which the league's 16-game schedule was played over an 18-week span and each team was allotted two bye weeks. The Patriots also played Denver two times in the 1991 season.

SERIES BREAKDOWN

NEW ENGLAND 9, SEATTLE 12 (Including the postseason)

Home Record: 4-7

  • Gillette Stadium: 1-2
  • Foxboro Stadium: 0-3
  • Sullivan Stadium: 2-2
  • Schaefer Stadium: 1-0

Road Record:  4-4

  • Kingdome: 3-2
  • Qwest Field: 1-0
  • CenturyLink Field:  0-2

Neutral Site: 1-1

Total Points in the Series: Patriots 436, Seahawks 437

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez (0) lines up against the Seahawks.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez (0) lines up against the Seahawks.

TALE OF THE TAPE

2025 REGULAR SEASONNEW ENGLANDSEATTLE
Record14-314-3
Divisional Standings1st1st
Total Yards Gained6,4495,973
Total Offense (Rank)379.4 (3)351.4 (8)
Rush Offense128.9 (6)123.3 (10T)
Pass Offense250.4 (4)228.1 (8)
Points Per Game28.8 (2)28.4 (3)
Total Yards Allowed5,0194,860
Total Defense (Rank)295.2 (8)285.9 (6)
Rush Defense101.7 (5)91.9 (3)
Pass Defense193.5 (9)193.9 (10)
Points Allowed/Game18.8 (4)17.2 (1)
Possession Avg.31:1830:00
Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost48/20127/186
Sacks Made/Yards35/22247/322
Total Touchdowns Scored5851
Penalties Against/Yards99/854100/793
Punts/Avg.51/47.452/49.0
Turnover Differential+3 (10)-3 (19T)

CONNECTIONS

FORMER PATRIOTS

Players

  • TE Eric Saubert (2019)

FORMER SEAHAWKS

Players

  • C Ben Brown (2023)

Coaches

  • Offensive Asst. Chuckie Keeton (2024)
  • Offensive Anaylst Charles London (2024)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by NBC and can be seen in the Boston area on NBC 10 Boston. Mike Tirico will handle play-by-play duties with Cris Collinsworth as the color analyst. Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Robert Hyland and directed by Drew Esocoff.

NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Westwood One. Kevin Harlan will call the game with Kurt Warner providing analysis.

LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

For information on how to stream the game please check out our how to watch/listen guide.

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