Analysis: Patriots claim TE Cameron Latu and LB Darius Muasau off waivers, begin filling out practice squad

Moving on to Latu, the former third-round pick of the 49ers was waived by the Eagles after being a blocking and special teams player for Philadelphia last season. Philly was in town for two joint practices in Week 2 of the preseason, so the Patriots got a close look at Latu. In 2025, he played 103 offensive snaps (11.2%) and was a core four special teams standout, registering seven special-teams tackles and blocking a punt.

Although there's reason for optimism with the Patriots young tight ends, New England is relying on third-round draft pick Eli Raridon and undrafted rookie Tanner Arkin to back up veteran captain Hunter Henry. After a season-ending injury to free-agent addition Julian Hill in the spring, the Patriots were inexperienced at tight end behind Henry and missed the veteran presence they envisioned in Hill. Hill had more pro experience and production than Latu, who missed his entire rookie season due to injury and then bounced around on the Browns and Eagles practice squads before earning a role in Philly in 2025.

Still, Latu enters his fourth season in the NFL with regular-season snaps on offense and special teams, so he has more exposure to the pro game than two rookies like Arkin and Raridon, especially on special teams (257 snaps in 2025). That said, Latu's role on offense, if he has one, will be worth monitoring. At 6-4, 242 pounds, Latu has more of an H-Back build than a traditional tight end and his usage in Philly mirrored that. The Alabama product has zero career targets while being used primarily as an H-Back in Philly.

The bulk of his snaps were in two-back formations from the backfield (33) and even his in-line snaps were more on the wing than as a traditional in-line (Y) tight end next to the offensive tackle. Most of the time, Latu was lead-blocking on two-back runs where he'd kick out the backside end, wrap up to linebackers, or lead at the point of attack on outside zone. He did some in-line blocking next to another tight end but most of his in-line blocks were "sifting" across the formation on split zone.

Hill was signed to make an impact as a run blocker, and Latu can do some similar things, but his Eagles usage skews more toward fullback than tight end. Even when he was on the field for passing downs, most of those snaps were play-action passes or RPOs, where he was pass protecting for QB Jalen Hurts or perimeter blocking on RPO screens. With FB Reggie Gilliam and Arkin already on the roster, it'll be interesting to see what the Patriots have in mind for Latu. Coming out of Alabama, he was more of a receiving threat with 56 catches over his last two seasons for the Tide. My pre-draft write-up on Latu believed that he was a heady route-runner with a good feel for zone coverage. The Pats initially hyped Hill as a receiver with untapped potential in Miami. Maybe they see something similar in Latu.

As for Muasau, the Patriots continued churning over the roster at linebacker by swapping the former Giants draft pick for Britt. With this being the second time New England was reluctant to put rookies Namdi Obiazor (sixth-round pick) and Khalil Jacobs (undrafted) on waivers, my guess is that they're wary of exposing their two rookies to waivers and preferred to release Britt, who, as a vested veteran, doesn't go on waivers. Britt could sign to the Patriots practice squad as a free agent and he would have three practice-squad elevations to work with before needing to be re-added to the 53-man roster.