Analysis: Patriots claim TE Cameron Latu and LB Darius Muasau off waivers, begin filling out practice squad

As we warned in the initial roster analysis on cutdown day, the Patriots continued tinkering with their 53-man roster by claiming TE Cameron Latu and LB Darius Muasau off waivers on Monday.
To make room on the active roster for Latu and Muasau, New England released veterans LB K.J. Britt and C/G Ben Brown, which is surprising. However, one theory could be that releasing Brown on Monday was procedural. Teams had to submit waiver claims and make room for those claims on their active rosters by 1 p.m. ET. Along with adding their waiver claims to the roster, the Patriots also placed P Bryce Baringer and rookie LB Khalil Jacobs on injured reserve, which couldn't occur until 4 p.m. ET so that Baringer and Jacobs were eligible to return this season after missing the mandatory four-plus games. Now, the Patriots have two open roster spots. In theory, those two open roster spots could go to Britt and Brown.
Moving on to Latu, the former third-round pick of the 49ers was waived by the Eagles after being a blocking and special teams player for Philadelphia last season. Philly was in town for two joint practices in Week 2 of the preseason, so the Patriots got a close look at Latu. In 2025, he played 103 offensive snaps (11.2%) and was a core four special teams standout, registering seven special-teams tackles and blocking a punt.
Although there's reason for optimism with the Patriots young tight ends, New England is relying on third-round draft pick Eli Raridon and undrafted rookie Tanner Arkin to back up veteran captain Hunter Henry. After a season-ending injury to free-agent addition Julian Hill in the spring, the Patriots were inexperienced at tight end behind Henry and missed the veteran presence they envisioned in Hill. Hill had more pro experience and production than Latu, who missed his entire rookie season due to injury and then bounced around on the Browns and Eagles practice squads before earning a role in Philly in 2025.
Still, Latu enters his fourth season in the NFL with regular-season snaps on offense and special teams, so he has more exposure to the pro game than two rookies like Arkin and Raridon, especially on special teams (257 snaps in 2025). That said, Latu's role on offense, if he has one, will be worth monitoring. At 6-4, 242 pounds, Latu has more of an H-Back build than a traditional tight end and his usage in Philly mirrored that. The Alabama product has zero career targets while being used primarily as an H-Back in Philly.
The bulk of his snaps were in two-back formations from the backfield (33) and even his in-line snaps were more on the wing than as a traditional in-line (Y) tight end next to the offensive tackle. Most of the time, Latu was lead-blocking on two-back runs where he'd kick out the backside end, wrap up to linebackers, or lead at the point of attack on outside zone. He did some in-line blocking next to another tight end but most of his in-line blocks were "sifting" across the formation on split zone.
Hill was signed to make an impact as a run blocker, and Latu can do some similar things, but his Eagles usage skews more toward fullback than tight end. Even when he was on the field for passing downs, most of those snaps were play-action passes or RPOs, where he was pass protecting for QB Jalen Hurts or perimeter blocking on RPO screens. With FB Reggie Gilliam and Arkin already on the roster, it'll be interesting to see what the Patriots have in mind for Latu. Coming out of Alabama, he was more of a receiving threat with 56 catches over his last two seasons for the Tide. My pre-draft write-up on Latu believed that he was a heady route-runner with a good feel for zone coverage. The Pats initially hyped Hill as a receiver with untapped potential in Miami. Maybe they see something similar in Latu.
As for Muasau, the Patriots continued churning over the roster at linebacker by swapping the former Giants draft pick for Britt. With this being the second time New England was reluctant to put rookies Namdi Obiazor (sixth-round pick) and Khalil Jacobs (undrafted) on waivers, my guess is that they're wary of exposing their two rookies to waivers and preferred to release Britt, who, as a vested veteran, doesn't go on waivers. Britt could sign to the Patriots practice squad as a free agent and he would have three practice-squad elevations to work with before needing to be re-added to the 53-man roster.
Along with his role in the kicking game, Muasau was a regular contributor on the Giants defense, playing on 57.8% of defensive snaps with 11 starts for New York in 2025. The fourth-year pro played 92.5% of his snaps in the box at the second level of the defense. He did some edge defending in the Giants base fronts but the 6-1, 230-pounder is an inside linebacker by trade. After losing LB Jack Gibbens in free agency, the Pats have been searching for a steady third linebacker behind starters Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss. In camp, holdover Chad Muma and Britt both got opportunities. Reading between the lines, Britt and Muma didn't emerge in the same way that Gibbens did last season.
Following their two waiver claims, we now have a better idea of the 53-man roster that the Patriots will carry into Week 1. As always, things are subject to change, but the waiver wire and subsequent clearing of waivers to open the door for practice squad signings were the next big checkpoint.
Patriots Sign 12 to Practice Squad
Along with their two waiver claims, the Patriots have also filled 12 of their 17 practice squad spots with more to come, most of whom were in training camp with the team this summer. Here's a rundown of the players who are currently signed to New England's 17-man practice squad.
P Mitch Wishnowsky - the Patriots needed short-term insurance for top P Bryce Baringer, who avoided injured reserve but his status is unknown for Week 1 after a preseason injury. Wishnowsky appeared in 13 games for the Bills last season with a 41.8 net average.
RB Lan Larison - After being one of the team's final cuts, Larison is back with the Patriots on the practice squad. There's still upside for Larison as a sub-package back (gun runs, pass-game) and special teams player/returner. A good get for the Pats to keep him in the building.
RB Hassan Haskins - Haskins joined the Patriots during camp and was in the mix for the RB3 role before it went to trade acquisition Corey Kiner. Haskins's inclusion on the practice squad is notable because he could be the next man up if there's an injury to one of the top-three backs due to his bruising running style.
CB Kindle Vildor - Vildor made his pitch for the active roster with three PBUs on one series vs. the Eagles in the preseason and was in the mix for a backup role at corner.
S Mike Brown - Brown was brought in as a free agent to bolster the depth at safety. He showed well early in camp and the spring as a box/nickel safety but it didn't stick late into the summer.
WR Kyle Dixon - Dixon was one of the Patriots top undrafted free-agent signings this offseason but was banged up throughout camp. He came on late with eight catches for 71 yards in the third preseason game and is a good athlete with some developmental traits. After an injury limited him in camp, it makes sense to get a longer look at Dixon on the practice squad.
WR Cameron Dorner - Dorner was near the top of my list among the Patriots cuts to bring back on the practice squad (along with Larison). He would've been more of a story if the Pats weren't so deep at receiver. Dorner was a consistent slant-winner and flashed the ability to win the ball downfield on vertical routes. I like his game.
DT Eric Gregory - Gregory was in the mix to make the roster as a run-stuffing nose tackle. He had some ups and downs in the preseason. He can clog rushing lanes and press-and-shed his way off blocks. But the minus plays mostly came from getting beat on outside zone. His body type, though, is a little different from the DTs on the active roster.
DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr.- Pharms always flashes in camp as an interior pass-rusher, whether that's during 1-on-1s or registering five total pressures in the preseason. Depth if they need to boost the interior pass rush.
C Jacob Rizy - Rizy operated as a backup center for the Patriots in training camp and was a bit shaky when elevated to the second unit. Still, keeping center depth around for scout-team reps is common.
LB Riley Wilson - Wilson flashed when playing downhill as a run defender and blitzer this summer. The plays in space were inconsistent but he could develop as a thumper.
OT Lorenz Metz - As an international pathway program player, Metz doesn't count toward the practice squad limit as a 17th member – an extra offensive tackle to fill out the scout team.
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