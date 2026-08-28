 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Aug 28 - 12:01 AM | Tue Sep 01 - 11:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 2: Pieces Falling Into Place

After Further Review: 37 thoughts on the Patriots after training camp and the preseason

Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX wins international award for new exhibit

NEW Forged in Foxborough Episode Coming September 4

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots preseason finale loss to the Browns

Patriots Postgame Show 8/27: Patriots vs. Browns Preseason Week 3 Breakdown

Game Notes: Patriots Complete 2026 Preseason

Best Game Photos from the Patriots vs the Browns | Preseason Game 3 presented by Sony

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 8/27: "We'll get back to work"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/27

Patriots vs. Browns Full Highlights | Preseason Week 3

Can't-Miss Play: 45-yard TD! DeVito goes deep to Williams for six points in Cleveland

Patriots Pregame Show 8/27: Patriots vs. Browns Preseason Week 3 Preview

Game Preview: Patriots at Browns | Preseason Week 3

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

New England Patriots Celebrate Philanthropy & Kick Off the 2026 Season at Patriots Premiere

Patriots Tour Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio

Photos: Patriots Visit Pro Football Hall of Fame

3 to Watch: Special Teams Takes Centerstage in Patriots Preseason Finale

Marcus Jones honored as Ron Burton Community Service Award winner at 2026 Patriots Premiere

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX wins international award for new exhibit

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX was honored Thursday with the “Best New Exhibit” ISHY award from the International Sports Heritage Association (ISHA) in recognition of its We Are All Patriots Stage.

Aug 28, 2026 at 11:34 AM
Author Image
Alexandra Francisco

Senior Lifestyle Reporter & Content Producer

16x9

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX displays all six of New England's Lombardi trophies amid interactive displays and exhibits that showcase the team's rich history.

The museum itself now has some hardware of its own.

The Hall presented by RTX on Thursday was honored with the "Best New Exhibit" ISHY award from the International Sports Heritage Association (ISHA) in recognition of the We Are All Patriots Stage.

The We Are All Patriots Stage, a unique immersive experience that brings fans "face-to-face" with players, coaches, and other team contributors, was revealed in summer 2025.

Using Proto Hologram technology, the exhibit displays life-sized, holographic projections of Patriots legends and features subjects and stories that are updated on a monthly basis.

Currently, the We Are All Patriots Stage is showing "Playing for the Patriots" which features former players like Mike Vrabel, Julian Edelman, Vince Wilfork, Andre Tippett, Devin McCourty, and more.

The ISHYs program was established by the ISHA to provide recognition of excellence in publications and exhibits by all member sports museums, halls of fame, or sports heritage organizations – regardless of size or budget – based upon a competition evaluated by ISHA members and other professionals.

Four members of the ISHY Awards Committee judges entries on production quality, design and function, and purpose to determine winners.

Check out the award-winning We Are All Patriots Stage, and everything else The Hall presented by RTX has to offer, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Related Content

news

Marcus Jones honored as Ron Burton Community Service Award winner at 2026 Patriots Premiere

The New England Patriots named cornerback Marcus Jones their 2026 Ron Burton Community Service Award recipient – the team's highest individual honor – at the Patriots Premiere on Tuesday evening.

news

Ann Michael Maye fulfills sweet Make-A-Wish for teen battling brain tumor

Ann Michael Maye, avid baker and wife of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, joined Make-A-Wish Massachusetts & Rhode Island to create a sweet day for a local teen battling a brain tumor.

news

Former Patriots cheerleader Kayshauna Montaño, recently crowned Miss Massachusetts USA, to compete for 2026 Miss USA title

Former New England Patriots cheerleader Kayshauna Montaño, recently crowned Miss Massachusetts USA, will compete for the Miss USA title on Thursday, Aug. 27 in Miami, Fla.

news

Love After Loss: How the Patriots-Colts rivalry brought a father and son together

Before his passing, a lifelong Indianapolis Colts fan promised his son Elijah that someone would come along to watch football with him one day. That person ended up being Keith Spencer, a New England Patriots fan.

news

Patriots alumni help host educational football clinic for kids and their parents

The New England Patriots hosted a two-track introductory clinic for children ages 6-12 and their parents after training camp Tuesday. While kids participated in football fundamentals and skills drills, their parents learned more about football safety, skill development and the benefits of participation.

news

Patriots surprise local students with backpacks at 'Get Fit for School' event with Gatorade

The New England Patriots Foundation & Gatorade partnered to host the third annual "Get Fit for School" program Tuesday, with players surprising about 50 local students from the Northern Rhode Island Boys & Girls Club with backpacks after training camp practice.

news

Matthew Slater Continues Legacy of Leadership, Joins BC High Football Staff

Former Patriots captain Matthew Slater takes on new role developing the next generation of student-athletes.

news

Meiah Wise's journey portrays why the Patriots and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey are pushing to make girls flag a varsity sport

The New England Patriots celebrated women in football with a special event at training camp Saturday, with Massachusetts governor Maura Healey in attendance supp. tion girls flag football as a varsity sport in the state. The story of flag athlete Meiah Wise, who will play Division I flag football in college this year, shows how impactful the initiative is to young women across the region.

news

Annie's Lemonade Stand Sets Up Shop At Patriots Training Camp

Six-year-old entrepreneur Annie Christensen's lemonade stand was open for business at New England Patriots training camp practice Friday, continuing to raise thousands for the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Council.

news

Dozens of Dogs find forever homes at second-annual Pawtriots Training Camp dog adoption event

The New England Patriots introduced their latest class of 'rookies' at opening day of training camp, hosting the annual Pawtriots dog adoption event during practice Saturday. So far, 34 dogs have caught on with their new team.

news

Patriots team up with Good Sports to donate 40 bikes to kids in need

In what has become a favorite tradition at Patriots training camp, New England players helped the Patriots Foundation and Good Sports donate bikes to 40 local children associated with Father Bill's & MainSpring.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: 37 thoughts on the Patriots after training camp and the preseason

Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX wins international award for new exhibit

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots preseason finale loss to the Browns

Game Notes: Patriots Complete 2026 Preseason

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/27

Gamebook: Patriots at Browns Preseason Week 3

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Players Rip some Topps Football Card Packs

NEW Forged in Foxborough Episode Coming September 4

Patriots Postgame Show 8/27: Patriots vs. Browns Preseason Week 3 Breakdown

Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton, Matt Haack, Andy Borregales, and Julian Ashby | Postgame Media Availability 8/27

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 8/27: "We'll get back to work"

Patriots vs. Browns Full Highlights | Preseason Week 3

Can't-Miss Play: 45-yard TD! DeVito goes deep to Williams for six points in Cleveland

Patriots Pregame Show 8/27: Patriots vs. Browns Preseason Week 3 Preview

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Mic'd Up: Milton Williams and Rhamondre Stevenson at Joint Practices with Eagles

Patriots to Celebrate 25th and 10th Anniversaries of Two Iconic Patriots Super Bowl Teams

Behind the Scenes of Making the New England Patriots New Football Facility

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Patriots to Honor Adam Vinatieri During Halftime Ceremony on Sunday, October 11 Against Raiders

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Advertising