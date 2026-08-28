Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX wins international award for new exhibit

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX displays all six of New England's Lombardi trophies amid interactive displays and exhibits that showcase the team's rich history.
The museum itself now has some hardware of its own.
The Hall presented by RTX on Thursday was honored with the "Best New Exhibit" ISHY award from the International Sports Heritage Association (ISHA) in recognition of the We Are All Patriots Stage.
The We Are All Patriots Stage, a unique immersive experience that brings fans "face-to-face" with players, coaches, and other team contributors, was revealed in summer 2025.
Using Proto Hologram technology, the exhibit displays life-sized, holographic projections of Patriots legends and features subjects and stories that are updated on a monthly basis.
Currently, the We Are All Patriots Stage is showing "Playing for the Patriots" which features former players like Mike Vrabel, Julian Edelman, Vince Wilfork, Andre Tippett, Devin McCourty, and more.
The ISHYs program was established by the ISHA to provide recognition of excellence in publications and exhibits by all member sports museums, halls of fame, or sports heritage organizations – regardless of size or budget – based upon a competition evaluated by ISHA members and other professionals.
Four members of the ISHY Awards Committee judges entries on production quality, design and function, and purpose to determine winners.
Check out the award-winning We Are All Patriots Stage, and everything else The Hall presented by RTX has to offer, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.