Meiah Wise's journey portrays why the Patriots and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey are pushing to make girls flag a varsity sport

A proposal to sanction girls flag football as a varsity fall sport for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's (MIAA) 2023-25 handbook cycle, but the Commonwealth launched a pilot girls flag football league with support from the Patriots for Spring 2023 featuring just eight teams to gauge interest.

Meiah and some classmates approached her high school athletic administrators about starting their own program, and the Bulldogs introduced a girls' flag football team at the junior varsity level. Meiah was named a captain and proved to stand out on the football field the same way she had in soccer or basketball, but commitment levels varied on her team in its infancy.

Meanwhile, the pilot league had more than doubled to 23 teams for 2024. A subsequent proposal to sanction it as an MIAA spring sport for the 2025-27 cycle, this time submitted by advocates and the Patriots Foundation, was rejected as well. That didn't stop the league from growing to 90 teams for the 2026 season.

As the sport grew, so did Meiah's interest in playing.

She began to show more passion for flag football than she did for soccer and basketball, two sports she earned varsity letters in as only an eighth grader at SICS. Joseph admits he considered an intervention for his daughter, not yet realizing the opportunity flag football could offer.

"She was All-State in soccer two years in a row," said Joseph. "The fact that she chose flag over soccer was surprising to us at first."

But with little opportunity to play in Western Mass., beyond her high school team, Joseph ran with the guidance Callahan offered that one fateful day at Gillette Stadium. Meiah was motivated by the experience.

"Being there was just amazing," Meiah said of how special the Patriots made her feel at her first high school championship, even though she was the only girl there from her team.

"I don't even have words for it. Being lined up across the field and taking pictures was just really awesome and motivated me."

Seeking more opportunities to play, Meiah joined the 32 Sports flag program in Connecticut and played well in their tournaments. From there, the Wises got in contact with the Leominster Flag Football League (LFFL), one of the top programs in Massachusetts. The hope was for Meiah to play rec ball there and earn an invite to play with their travel team. That's exactly what happened. The sacrifice came in commute time and mileage on the family cars, but Meiah showed too much promise.

Joseph didn't know it could lead to college scholarships, but his daughter continued to dominate on both sides of the ball.

A wide receiver and safety, Meiah was named 2025 Girls Flag Football Player of the Year for her high school league. That November, she joined the LFFL to compete in the Oakley Icon Alliance tournament, which featured the 10 top teams from the eastern and western regions of the country, in New Jersey.

LFFL finished third in the East Regional and earned a trip to Los Angeles, Calif., for the championship in February. It was in L.A. where she got on the radar of Frank Jennaco, the coach of Manhattan University's new flag football program.

"One of the things I loved about Manhattan was their coach was one of the only ones who said, 'We want to win a national championship our first year,'" said Joseph.

"He kept saying that. That's a culture of winning."

Meiah didn't necessarily have that culture at SICS, but found it with LFFL. For college, being around like-minded, hard-working teammates with a common goal was of utmost importance.

"It's just such a great team quality to have," Meiah said. "Everybody wanting this and everybody wanting it now. We struggled with that in high school, everyone making the commitment. Everyone is all about basketball because Springfield is a basketball city."

That may be true for the birthplace of basketball, but Springfield is proud to support Meiah as she shows other young girls across the state what's possible.

Not long after accepting her Division I offer to Manhattan, Meiah and her father were at Blunt Park, a big public athletic space in the center of Springfield between the city's two biggest public high schools.

They were approached by someone from their community. They didn't know the person, but Meiah's athletic reputation preceded her, and some praise was in order.

"Somebody walked up to us and congratulated her," said Joseph.

"They recognized her and knew who she was. We talk about that. I tell her you're a trailblazer. You're a pioneer. You're the first girl to get a college scholarship from Western Mass., in flag football. Although we had to come out east to do it, people in Western Mass., know."

Not only have people taken notice, they're also reaching out to Meiah for advice. She now finds herself in a position to help elevate one of the fastest-growing girls sports in the Commonwealth.

"It's really cool, and what I love is I have had younger girls reach out to me asking how I did what I did and what they need to do to get themselves seen," Meiah said.