Day 7 Blogservations: Rookie Tanner Arkin making a case for a roster spot

Jacas spent time working with special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer on punt protection/rush. At one point the rookie gave a jolt to outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, and as Vrabel explained he's clearly itching to get going.

"He texts me all the time. He texted me late at night, 'Hey, am I going to practice tomorrow?' Vrabel said. "I'm like, 'No, just like I told you at 6:30 last night or tonight that you're not going to practice tomorrow. You don't have to text me at 10 and ask again. The answer is still no, not yet.'

"You want that. You want guys that are looking for ways in as opposed to looking for ways out. I think he just wants to get out there, get acclimated and be with his teammates. That is all he wants to do. He just wants to play football."

-- The remainder of the lists were unchanged with Harold Landry and C.J. Dippre (left wrist) on PUP while Terrell Jennings and Brenden Schooler are still on NFI.

-- Carlton Davis was not spotted and missed his third straight practice with an apparent leg injury, but Christian Barmore was back in uniform after missing Friday's session for undisclosed reasons. Reggie Gilliam also was not spotted during practice.

-- There were a handful of veterans who took part in the practice on varying levels. Marcus Jones was in individual drills and 7-on-7s but did not take any full team reps. Christian Gonzalez was in for the first set of 11-on-11 plays before joining Jones running sprints on the other field. Morgan Moses took the opposite approach and skipped the individual work but was at right tackle for both sets of plays with the first group on offense in 11-on-11s. Rhamondre Stevenson and Alijah Vera-Tucker did not take part in any of the full team work. Vrabel explained before practice that with the team in pads for the third straight day it was important to monitor the players.

-- With the three starting corners either out or limited, it provided some opportunities for others. Kindle Vildor, Kobee Minor and Karon Prunty worked together during the second set of 11-on-11s, and the rookie Prunty was active. He had tight coverage on Kayshon Boutte on a back shoulder throw from Drake Maye but the wideout was able to make the grab. Later, Prunty was able to out-physical Cameron Dormer on a deep ball from Tommy DeVito and came up with the interception.

-- Mack Hollins was dressed in loose red sweatpants rather than his normal silver pants. Hollins always seems to have a fashion statement of some sort.